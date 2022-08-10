Camp chatter: Devin Drew arrives, and more sights and sounds from Nebraska's practice

LINCOLN — Devin Drew is in the house.

The Texas Tech transfer — expected to play a key part in Nebraska's defensive line rotation this season — worked out for the first time Wednesday after arriving on NU's campus. Fully padded, Drew more than looked the part going through drills. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder first worked step drills on the Memorial Stadium sideline before moving into the full position drills under the tutelage of defensive line coach Mike Dawson.

Dawson, who took over the full defensive line in the offseason, runs a more rigorous drill line than his predecessor, Tony Tuioti. Linemen move at a quick clip, and Dawson is fond of using the sled to work on the initial punch that linemen use when they get off the ball. The sound of the popping sled, similar to an artillery shell coming out of a PVC pipe on the Fourth of July, resonated through Memorial Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Drew, Ochaun Mathis, Caleb Tannor, Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher — whose footwork has improved considerably — stood out from the group. Massive Jailen Weaver appears to be in better shape than he was last year, while Ru'Quan Buckley has added weight to what had been a fairly slender frame.

More sights and sounds from camp:

SEEN: Various Huskers were not in full pads during the workout. Among them were offensive lineman Turner Corcoran and running back Ajay Allen. Same with Chris Hickman, who followed around the tight ends in a walking boot. Another tight end, Thomas Fidone, ran the Memorial Stadium stairs while his teammates practiced below. Reserve O-lineman Alex Conn was also not full-go.

NOT SEEN: Receiver Trey Palmer. The LSU transfer wasn’t spotted taking part in receiver drills or working with return units on special teams.

SEEN: Nebraska quarterbacks going through a variety of option pitches with running backs. The Huskers began mixing in such wrinkles last season.

SEEN: NU defensive backs going through a drill that works with motioning wide receivers. Quinton Newsome, Tommi Hill, Myles Farmer, Omar Brown and Marques Buford — who can play as a safety or a third slot corner — were the top defensive backs in the drill, while Chris Kolarevic was a top nickel as Isaac Gifford worked on special teams.

HEARD: "Why would you practice something you don't do in a game?" Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, exhorting his defensive backs to zip a little more through a particular drill. He has a ton of DBs — including newcomer Brandon Moore, who wore No. 24 at practice — and almost all of them are long and lean. But question marks remain at safety, where there may not yet be two firm starters, and backup corner where, on Wednesday, Braxton Clark and Tamon Lynum were the guys.

SEEN AND HEARD: “Next playlist! Next playlist! Hey, next playlist!” Nebraska safety Marques Buford called to a support person on the sidelines as a group of defenders walked to their next station following a run of country music songs. “You’re doing good,” NU DB Phalen Sanford — a Benkelman native — told the person.

SEEN: Carol Frost, the mother of coach Scott Frost, watching practice from the shady stands in East Stadium.

SEEN AND HEARD: O-line coach Donovan Raiola barking motivation and pointers to every lineman during a drill tasking blockers to push defenders 5-10 yards downfield. “Bury this (guy),” the first-year assistant shouted at one point, using more colorful language.

SEEN AND HEARD: Quarterbacks were throwing quick liners to a student manager, who was standing near the sideline fence with multiple TV cameras set up behind him. “Trusting you, bro,” one media member told the manager right before a drop. Replied the manager: “That’s why I do laundry.”

SEEN: Running back Rahmir Johnson joining the receivers for pass-catching work.

SEEN AND HEARD: NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph imploring wideout Oliver Martin to be more physical on a drill where receivers simulate pushing past defenders downfield by running through players holding pads. “I want to see them move!” Joseph shouted. Martin adjusted on the next rep, prompting Joseph to tell the other receivers, “You gotta piss off Ollie to get him going.”

SEEN: Nebraska's edge rushers and inside linebackers working pass rush combination. Nothing Husker fans haven't seen before, but, oftentimes, it's not the design of a blitz, but its timing and execution, that determines its effectiveness.

SEEN AND HEARD: OL coach Donovan Raiola gave constructive feedback after every rep during the linemen’s individual drills.

Two focuses: Pad level and tucked elbows.

SEEN AND HEARD: Scouts from the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns strolling the sidelines at practice. “Whatcha building up there? one scout asked when he saw the crane hanging above Memorial Stadium.

HEARD: Special teams coach Bill Busch, fired up about practicing outside and in front of cameras.

“Come on now, we’re on TV!” Busch hollered. “Memorial Stadium. This is where we play!”

SEEN AND HEARD: Running backs working on a goal-line drill tasking backs to push past two levels of the defense by keeping good, low pad levels. Gabe Ervin drew praise from position coach Bryan Applewhite to start. Then Jaquez Yant went through holding the ball with two hands and tumbling late. “Hold the ball in your left arm,” Applewhite told him. “I bet you’re going to have extreme balance.” Yant powered through moments later as his coach whooped.

SEEN: Special teams drills with the punt coverage unit, which worked from near its own end zone all the way to midfield by the end of the drill. "Coach Daws, coming your way!" yelled Busch to Dawson, alerting him that punts would be falling near the end zone. The pooch/placement punts are always noticeable to watch, because there's a vast difference between starting at one's own 18 and one's own 6. NU punter Brian Buschini landed punts around the 27, 18 and 15 during the drill. The second two punts would be in line with what Nebraska wants.