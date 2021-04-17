Camp Chatter: Sights and sounds from Husker practice, Apr. 17

Nebraska's football team had an open practice Saturday afternoon for fans and the media. Sights and sounds from the event:

SEEN: Nebraska rotating four guards through its top offensive line. Matt Sichterman and Brant Banks were working right guard while Ethan Piper and Broc Bando worked the left guard spot. It’s clear that Nebraska hasn’t made final decisions at either spot. Offensive line coach Greg Austin worked with Piper on his pass blocking footwork.

SEEN: Nebraska coach Scott Frost correcting receiver Oliver Martin on the proper way to motion into the backfield.

SEEN: Lane disciple drills for special teams coverage units in which Husker players had to run as quickly as possible through paths made by blue garbage cans without knocking over the cans.

SEEN: A strong top-to-bottom performance from quarterback Adrian Martinez, who looked sharp in drill work, 7-on-7 and in the scrimmage. Martinez is firing the ball with more pace and consistency on deep shots.