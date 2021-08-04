Camp Chatter: Sights and sounds from Nebraska football practice

Nebraska football had a portion of practice open to the media Wednesday. Here's a collection of sights and sounds seen and heard by The World-Herald staff:

SEEN AND HEARD: The Huskers worked special teams to kick off the practice. Special teams coordinator Mike Dawson barked instructions, and more than half the coaching staff — including head coach Scott Frost — worked individual lines. The clear focus: Fundamentals. How to block and where to block. Dawson wasn’t shy with his coaching style. “We’re waiting on you, Q!” Dawson said to cornerback Quinton Newsome, who was slow to get started in a line. It’s the most reporters have seen Husker players work on special teams to start a practice.

SEEN: Quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Logan Smothers throwing in the same group to wide receivers, while Heinrich Haarberg and Matt Masker threw to tight ends. Martinez and Smothers were instructed by offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, who was also directing the receivers on which shorter routes to run. Smothers’ throwing motion and footwork look better, but the pace on his passes remains a concern. Martinez looked sharp.