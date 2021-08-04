Camp Chatter: Sights and sounds from Nebraska football practice

Nebraska football had a portion of practice open to the media Wednesday. Here's a collection of sights and sounds seen and heard by The World-Herald staff:
SEEN AND HEARD: The Huskers worked special teams to kick off the practice. Special teams coordinator Mike Dawson barked instructions, and more than half the coaching staff — including head coach Scott Frost — worked individual lines. The clear focus: Fundamentals. How to block and where to block. Dawson wasn’t shy with his coaching style. “We’re waiting on you, Q!” Dawson said to cornerback Quinton Newsome, who was slow to get started in a line. It’s the most reporters have seen Husker players work on special teams to start a practice.
SEEN: Quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Logan Smothers throwing in the same group to wide receivers, while Heinrich Haarberg and Matt Masker threw to tight ends. Martinez and Smothers were instructed by offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, who was also directing the receivers on which shorter routes to run. Smothers’ throwing motion and footwork look better, but the pace on his passes remains a concern. Martinez looked sharp.
SEEN: In one-on-one receiver/defensive back drills, freshman Latrell Neville stood out. Neville had a nice burst off the line on a slant route, easily beating his man inside. Neville’s a big guy — all of NU’s true freshman receivers are big — and appeared to run smoothly. Martinez sat out the drill as Smothers and Haarberg got the majority of the reps. Haarberg has the arm and athleticism to make all the throws, and he hit a few downfield. He also nearly threw an interception.
HEARD: “Fix your divot.” Tight end Austin Allen joked to teammate and roommate Travis Vokolek about replacing a big chunk of grass that had been dislodged by their cleats. Allen and Vokolek both like to golf.
SEEN: Scouts from the Chiefs, Texans, Panthers and Bengals at practice.
SEEN: A fierce double-team drill that tested the mettle of defensive linemen. NU’s offensive line naturally got the better of the drill — it’s two against one — but Ty Robinson held up well.
SEEN: One No. 30 (Markese Stepp) in practice while another No. 30 (Randolph Kpai) was not. Stepp, the USC transfer, missed time in the spring recovering from an ankle injury.
SEEN: Former coach Tom Osborne taking in practice. He wore a suit.
SEEN: Defensive linemen stepping around low pads simulating linemen, then colliding with a rolling medicine ball during a drill to work on run stopping. Position coach Tony Tuioti — wearing a black bucket hat — stood near the center of the action.
HEARD: Freshman D-lineman Ru’Quan Buckley receiving instruction from Tuioti during the drill. “Gotta shoot your hands through! Your hands are your freakin’ weapons. Gotta shoot ‘em!”
SEEN: Defensive analyst Bill Busch in a black polo and shorts watching practice from an end zone. Busch was hired in February.
SEEN: Tight ends coach Sean Beckton throwing dozens of footballs anywhere from 10 to 20 yards downfield to tight ends during a drill where players push through pads and break open on routes. Nearly every toss was a tight spiral and on point for the former star receiver at Central Florida.
HEARD: “That’s a good rep there, Carnie!” Beckton to tight end James Carnie after the freshman made a catch running a crisp out route.
SEEN AND HEARD: Quarterbacks working through some sequences that Nebraska coaches didn’t want videographers to disseminate. An NU official passed along the request to reporters.
SEEN: Tight end Thomas Fidone watching practice from the sideline wearing shorts, a T-shirt and white cap. NU’s top-rated recruit from the 2021 class will miss at least a good chunk of the season after suffering a knee injury in the spring.
SEEN AND HEARD: Heavy machinery in action adjacent to the outdoor fields to the south. Construction is continuing in earnest on the $155 million North Stadium expansion project, with dirt and equipment marking the visual progress thus far.
