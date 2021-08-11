Camp Chatter: Sights and sounds from Nebraska football practice

Nebraska football had a portion of practice open to the media Wednesday. Here's a collection of sights and sounds compiled by The World-Herald staff:
SEEN: Several Husker players not in practice, including tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vololek, cornerback Nadab Joseph, inside linebackers Randolph Kpai and Mikai Gbayor, outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson and defensive tackle Colton Feist.
SEEN: Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick providing a second pair of eyes on the quarterback drills for position coach Mario Verduzco, who coached without his trademark sunglasses Wednesday.
SEEN: Brant Banks working with the first-team offensive line at left tackle in place of Turner Corcoran, who has been limited at times in camp.
SEEN: Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander doing a run-fit drill with linebackers using blue recycling bins.
SEEN: More robust special teams work early in practice as Nebraska tries to dial in on better execution during punt and kickoff situations.
SEEN: A very different looking Sevion Morrison. He’s trimmer up top and thicker in his legs. Morrison has perhaps the most natural running talent among the backs. He appears to have done work with strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval to be ready for camp.
SMELLED: Rather pungent jars of skin lube and ointment. Players, particularly linemen, go through that stuff quite a bit.
SEEN: Nebraska’s director of player development, Marcus Castro-Walker, turning up the volume on a rap song during drills. Castro-Walker and Duval tend to stand together.
SEEN: Coaches corrected Morrison on a route during a walkthrough. Gabe Ervin was involved in a handoff miscommunication. The running backs are still green.
HEARD: "What are you doing later? Let’s do some squats,” a practice ref responding to a group of Husker receivers who suggested he needed to get in the weight room.
SEEN: Bryce Benhart, the 6-foot-9, 330-pound tackle, probably doesn’t need to wear his jersey crop-top style. But it wouldn’t surprise us if he did. Even on a practice field filled with big people, Benhart’s size stands out.
HEARD: Multiple Garth Brooks songs ahead of the country artist’s concert at Memorial Stadium this weekend. Players went through early drills as “The Thunder Rolls” echoed through the Hawks Center.
HEARD: “We go from good old country Garth Brooks to this, huh?” Sideline bystander on Nebraska’s practice music, which skewed toward hip hop.
SEEN: Running back Cooper Jewett nearly taking out a cameraman and tripod on a rolling catch on an out route to the sideline.
SEEN: Punters Daniel Cerni and William Przystup trading kicks outdoors while the rest of the team practiced inside. Cerni, a freshman, sent multiple balls 55 yards on the fly with no breeze.
SEEN: The defense working on jumbo goal-line packages during one period. Walk-on offensive players simulated handoffs while front-seven defenders worked on filling the correct gaps.
SEEN AND HEARD: Feist watching drills on a scooter with a boot on his left foot. At one point Duval strolled over to give the walk-on a hard time. “Give me a four-banger or something!”
HEARD: Duval, to a reporter: “I love the heat. It’s great when guys are sweating their butts off at 9 a.m.”
SEEN AND HEARD: Players clapping to the beat of Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It” during a 30-second sequence that felt like a dance party. The Huskers transitioned to their “One Perfect Jumping Jack” routine from there.
HEARD: Receiver Zavier Betts to a group of referees: “I want you to call all the holds. All the holds.” Outside linebacker JoJo Domann caught the line as he walked by and interjected with a grin: “Hey, an ass kicking is an ass kicking.”
SEEN AND HEARD: A pair of No. 5s together. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and receiver Omar Manning stood together along the sideline at one point, with Taylor-Britt firing up Manning with a hive five. “You ready to have some fun today?” Taylor-Britt asked him. “Gimme some! It’s hot today!”
SEEN: Running backs and quarterbacks going through the same ball-security drill in which they carry the ball through a series of pads and swatting sticks.