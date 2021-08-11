Camp Chatter: Sights and sounds from Nebraska football practice

SEEN: Running back Cooper Jewett nearly taking out a cameraman and tripod on a rolling catch on an out route to the sideline.

SEEN: Punters Daniel Cerni and William Przystup trading kicks outdoors while the rest of the team practiced inside. Cerni, a freshman, sent multiple balls 55 yards on the fly with no breeze.

SEEN: The defense working on jumbo goal-line packages during one period. Walk-on offensive players simulated handoffs while front-seven defenders worked on filling the correct gaps.

SEEN AND HEARD: Feist watching drills on a scooter with a boot on his left foot. At one point Duval strolled over to give the walk-on a hard time. “Give me a four-banger or something!”

HEARD: Duval, to a reporter: “I love the heat. It’s great when guys are sweating their butts off at 9 a.m.”

SEEN AND HEARD: Players clapping to the beat of Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It” during a 30-second sequence that felt like a dance party. The Huskers transitioned to their “One Perfect Jumping Jack” routine from there.