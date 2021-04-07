Camp Chatter: Sights and sounds from Nebraska football practice

Nebraska opened practice to the media Wednesday for the first time in nearly two years. The Camp Chatter has takeaways from the 30 minutes of availability:

SEEN: A number of Huskers — JoJo Domann, Ben Stille and Will Honas among them — were not seen practicing, and three notable offensive players — Markese Stepp, Rahmir Johnson and Omar Manning — were in jerseys and sweats, not practicing. It’s common for spring camp to be a time when players sit out with minor issues, but Stepp and Manning are both players who can use as much time as possible in NU’s system.

SEEN: Nebraska making good on its practice commitment to “fundamentals,” as NU spent a half hour mostly in heavy drill work, including some special teams work that was done while outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Dawson worked with outside linebackers. There were some combination drills too, where multiple players from the same position worked together.