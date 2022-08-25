 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
FOOTBALL

Camp Chatter: Sights and sounds of Nebraska's brisk practice in Dublin

  • Updated
DUBLIN — Nebraska football practiced on Thursday at the Lansdowne Football Club field just outside of Aviva Stadium. Sights and sounds from the afternoon session in Dublin:

SEEN: An excellent practice setup at Aviva Stadium for both Northwestern — which practiced before Nebraska — and the Huskers. The field sits to one side of the stadium, where the players dress for the workout. They walk around a concourse that separates the stadium and a neighborhood and into the field. Team buses can park inside the stadium and wait for players after the workout. Smooth.

SEEN: Broadcasters from RTE, Ireland's national TV broadcaster, doing a live standup during practice. RTE stands for Raidió Teilifís Éireann — Radio Television Ireland — and the reporters got access inside the wall that separates the stadium from the the practice field.

SEEN: Heinrich Haarberg serving as a scout team quarterback, emulating Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski. Haarberg is the No. 4 QB on the team at this point behind Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers.

SEEN: Offensive linemen clumsily attempting to catch punts while holding a football in one arm. It was a fun little way to get into the final part of stretching. Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts even had one of the punts.

SEEN: NU running backs looking sharp in warmups. 

SEEN: A healthy Husker football team with few injuries among the players who came to Ireland. Freshman Jalil Martin is out with a wrist injury, but he was one of the few exceptions.

SEEN and HEARD: Casey Thompson running routes and chatting with receivers about what he was looking for from them.

HEARD: The usual loud practice music at a Husker football workout, prominently featuring Michael Jackson.

SEEN: Aviva Stadium personnel finally putting down lines on the pristine field. Because a regulation football field is smaller than a regulation soccer pitch, the sidelines are roughly 15 yards from the edge of the grass. The end zones are much tighter to the seats. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

