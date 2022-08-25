Camp Chatter: Sights and sounds of Nebraska's brisk practice in Dublin

DUBLIN — Nebraska football practiced on Thursday at the Lansdowne Football Club field just outside of Aviva Stadium. Sights and sounds from the afternoon session in Dublin:
SEEN: An excellent practice setup at Aviva Stadium for both Northwestern — which practiced before Nebraska — and the Huskers. The field sits to one side of the stadium, where the players dress for the workout. They walk around a concourse that separates the stadium and a neighborhood and into the field. Team buses can park inside the stadium and wait for players after the workout. Smooth.
SEEN: Broadcasters from RTE, Ireland's national TV broadcaster, doing a live standup during practice. RTE stands for Raidió Teilifís Éireann — Radio Television Ireland — and the reporters got access inside the wall that separates the stadium from the the practice field. SEEN: Heinrich Haarberg serving as a scout team quarterback, emulating Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski. Haarberg is the No. 4 QB on the team at this point behind Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. SEEN: Offensive linemen clumsily attempting to catch punts while holding a football in one arm. It was a fun little way to get into the final part of stretching. Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts even had one of the punts. SEEN: NU running backs looking sharp in warmups. SEEN: A healthy Husker football team with few injuries among the players who came to Ireland. Freshman Jalil Martin is out with a wrist injury, but he was one of the few exceptions. SEEN and HEARD: Casey Thompson running routes and chatting with receivers about what he was looking for from them. HEARD: The usual loud practice music at a Husker football workout, prominently featuring Michael Jackson. SEEN: Aviva Stadium personnel finally putting down lines on the pristine field. Because a regulation football field is smaller than a regulation soccer pitch, the sidelines are roughly 15 yards from the edge of the grass. The end zones are much tighter to the seats.
Photos: Nebraska in Ireland for season opener
Myles Farmer (4) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Travis Vokolek (83) smiles during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick Henrich (42) dances during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quinton Newsome (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and Casey Thompson (11) warm up during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk to the edge of the field following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator for Nebraska, speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew members cleans between seats at Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Reimer (28) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabe Ervin Jr., (22) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eteva Mauga-Clements (22) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players, from left, Brant Banks (74), Hunter Anthony (77) and Teddy Prochazka (65) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans and other tourists walk near Dublin Castle on Tuesday ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridges over the River Liffey as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird flies over the River Liffey on Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Graeme Derham, of Dublin, performs in the Temple Bar district Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar district on Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker and Wildcat flags and Irish and American flags fly over a bar Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shadows and people as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The courtyard at Dublin Castle in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, and Angela, his wife, arrive alongside players for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players Travis Vokolek (83), Ezra Miller (66), Chris Hickman (87) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
