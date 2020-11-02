Canceled game doesn't impact suspensions of two Husker starters

The way Dicaprio Bootle sees it, Nebraska’s secondary will be just fine against Northwestern despite going without a pair of starters in the first half.

Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and senior safety Deontai Williams will both miss the first 30 minutes of action Saturday. They'll be serving the remainder of their suspensions that resulted from second-half targeting calls against them at Ohio State. The canceled game against Wisconsin last weekend didn’t count as time served.

“Whoever it is that goes into the game at whatever point, we trust them,” said Bootle, a fifth-year senior corner. “We’re going to love them and we’re going to play hard.”

Scott Frost said he didn’t consider either suspension “necessarily fair,” especially considering Nebraska’s season will be essentially a third finished by the end of Saturday.

“It’s an awfully big penalty considering I thought at the very least one call at least was very close,” Frost said. “It’s too bad for the kids that are getting the opportunity to play taken away and are going to miss a half on top of that.”