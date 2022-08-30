Casey Thompson done with Texas talk, wants focus on Nebraska

LINCOLN — No more questions, please. At least not about Texas.

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thomson found himself caught between two passionate fan bases last week when he compared his current skill players at Nebraska to his former skill players at Texas.

Thompson called Trey Palmer the fastest receiver he’d thrown to — even faster than Longhorns sophomore Xavier Worthy, who broke freshman records for receptions (62), receiving yards (981) and receiving touchdowns (12) playing with Thompson. And he praised the Huskers’ depth at receiver and running backs when asked to compare his the skill talent at each program.

Mistake.

Thompson’s comments spurned a slew of tweets and aggregations from Texas fans and media that inferred he was disrespecting his former teammates.

At the end of Thompson’s media session on Tuesday, he asked that Nebraska media members refrain from asking about his former team. He also reset the record on his opinions of ex-teammates.

He believes Texas has the talent to succeed. He loves coach Steve Sarkisian. And he wishes the Longhorns good luck this season.

The feeling is mutual. Thompson said several former teammates at Texas reached out to him

“So I don’t want to stir the pot about anything. I'm not trying to go down that path. ...