Casey Thompson has two goals this summer — be a leader, master Nebraska's playbook

LINCOLN — Casey Thompson is 30 minutes late.

The Nebraska quarterback strides into a room in North Stadium with an iPad under one arm and a smile on his face. He prefers to stay on schedule — actively works to do so — but sometimes plans go awry. On this weekday afternoon a film study session with receiver Marcus Washington and a group of NU offensive coaches ran long.

Thompson has half an hour to chat with a reporter before he needs to be in the training room for treatment on the right thumb he injured on a play against Oklahoma more than eight months ago. After that he’ll look into any more time he can get with coaches or offensive teammates.

The junior’s calendar is full, even with fall camp and the Aug. 27 opener in Ireland still a mirage in the summer heat. Within the minutia of hourly to-dos are two overarching goals: to be a leader and master the playbook.

The tasks are all consuming for the Texas transfer, who posits that it might be a grind if he didn’t love football so much. In truth, he’s only met two or three people who burn for the sport as much as he does. One was his offensive coordinator at Texas, now-Penn State OC Mike Yurcich. The other was his high school coach at Newcastle in the Oklahoma City suburbs, Jeff Brickman, who Thompson fondly recalls for his exhaustive examinations of football and the Bible.

“That’s literally all he does,” Thompson says. “He doesn’t watch TV, he doesn’t go out, he doesn’t listen to music. He just studies football. I really enjoy that about him because we can relate.”

If Thompson crafted a Mount Rushmore of football junkies in his life, Nebraska coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple would probably make the cut too. These days, they’re the ones rivaling his 10-12 hours a day studying and learning the plays he expects to be executing when it matters this fall.

Thompson has found a rhythm since arriving on campus in January. The early moments weren’t always easy for the chronic planner as he was getting to know new teammates, new coaches and new terminology in a new place. A new schedule too. He fell back on the familiarity of being a quarterback and a relentless drive to perfect his craft.

“I feel very comfortable and I feel like I’m at home now,” Thompson says. “I’m at peace with everything.”

His thumb is the outlying circumstance keeping him from a preferred routine of throwing daily. The appendage is doing, “good,” he says, and hasn’t interfered with his weightlifting and other physical conditioning. From the day spring ball ended on April 9, he’s been on a pitch count like a baseball pitcher. Team and player aren’t taking any chances about a setback.

That’ll change in the near future as NU begins ramping up for the season.

“I like to throw the ball four, five, six times a week,” Thompson says. “I’ll get back to throwing basically every day of the week.”

Meanwhile, there’s plenty to do. He’s bringing along Washington — his teammate for three seasons at Texas — helping him download the playbook by translating language from what the receiver knew in Austin to Nebraska’s verbiage. He sets up gatherings with other skill players, if for no other reason than to build their relationship.

These are things starting quarterbacks do, Thompson says, even as NU’s competition at the position remains open. He did them as a Longhorns backup. He did them as the No. 1 guy last season.

Most of all, though is the film study. If someone else knows all 26 letters of the alphabet and he only knows 24, the job isn’t finished.

“Whenever I sit down with coach Frost and coach Whipple, I want to be able to know the offense like they know it,” Thompson says. “I don’t like to sit down and feel like I’m the student and they’re the teacher. I kind of like to sit down and say ‘We both could teach this if we had to.’”

By the time the Huskers kick off in Ireland, Thompson aims to know every single play NU has installed this year and every play it ran last season. He should know every play coaches might install and every defense and blitz an opponent will run.

He’s not there yet, he cedes. But if Nebraska had a game this weekend, he’d be able to execute “at a high level.” Eventually it will be second nature, freeing him to just react based on what the defense is showing.

Until then, the grind — not the word Thompson would use, but not inaccurate either — continues.

“As long as I know the plays and I get the look that I want, then I can have success at a high level,” Thompson says. “I feel good about where I’m at but I know I’m not where I need to be.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.