Casey Thompson making a positive impression on Nebraska teammates

LINCOLN — Marques Buford can see why Nebraska’s new quarterback has a reputation as a film junkie. Yes, the defensive back said Monday, Casey Thompson is a pro.

Thompson is always in the football facility, Buford said. Not only is he reading Husker defensive coverages to prepare for practices, but he’s working ahead to see what NU might see in the fall.

One thing the Texas transfer has already observed to teammates: Big Ten teams cover differently than Big 12 outfits.

“He’s just an all-around great player,” Buford said of the QB. “He’s able to move around out of the pocket but he’s not just going to go straight out of the pocket. He’s going to sit in the pocket, look for his reads, let the play develop before he just goes and runs.”

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander had similar observations to share, though he said he’s usually so focused on his side of the ball during practice that he he’s not always aware which quarterback is taking a snap.

“I thought they’ve done a really nice job throwing the ball down the field, they’ve done a real nice job keeping themselves alive in the pocket,” Chinander said. “I haven’t seen them throw very many wild balls around out there so that’s really good. So far so good.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.