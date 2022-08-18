Casey Thompson named Nebraska starting quarterback

Casey Thompson will start as quarterback for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland, NU coach Scott Frost announced Thursday night on his monthly radio show.

“Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said on the Huskers Radio Network while complimenting the other four scholarship QBs on the roster including backup Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. Frost said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if more than one plays.

But it’s the high-profile transfer from Texas who will get the first rep overseas against Northwestern.

Thompson threw 24 touchdowns last season for the Longhorns. He’s the most experienced QB on the roster, and he’s had the edge since arriving for spring camp. His accuracy and velocity improved after a surgery on his hand this summer; Thompson played the last half of UT’s season with torn ligaments.

“There’s no substitute for having played a lot of college football and there’s been fewer mistakes from him,” Frost said. “It really was a big jump too from spring ball to fall and I think that thumb was probably bothering him worse than he let on. He’s throwing it way better now in fall. He threw it well in spring but he’s got a lot of zip on it now.”

Meanwhile, Frost said, Nebraska will announce to the team and the public Saturday which defenders will be awarded Blackshirts. The program will also unveil its four elected captains that day – the vote has already taken place but the results won’t be made known to the team and everyone else until the weekend.

“Four guys got the most votes,” Frost said. “They picked four good ones.”

The Blackshirt number will likely be lower initially, Frost said. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander doesn’t want to award any to players who have yet to appear in a game as Huskers – “If they do what they’re supposed to do early in the year I’m sure there will be more coming,” Frost said.

Other notes from Frost’s radio appearance:

>> Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola is coaching his position group intensely, Frost said. To the point that he estimates there are 15-20 vomits every practice from those linemen.

“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost said. “I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”

>> Texas transfer receiver Marcus Washington has left a strong offseason impression on Frost with elite hands, strong blocks and steady contributions on special teams.

“He’s even better than what I was hoping for,” Frost said. “He’s come in and gone to work. …He’s going to be a big part of what we do.”

>> NU’s group of running backs is “the best it’s been since I’ve been here,” Frost said. Jaquez Yant, Gabe Ervin, Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, Rahmir Johnson and Emmett Johnson all drew individual compliments. Coaches will likely decide carries on a week-by-week basis.

>> Transfer defensive back Brandon Moore will have a role on the team despite his late arrival last week, Frost said. Moore, a multi-time transfer, was with Frost at UCF.

“I’m happy to be helping him, giving him another shot,” Frost said. “I was hopeful that he could help and now having seen him I think he will.”

>> The second scrimmage Sunday was better than the first one earlier in the month, Frost said. There were some surprises too. Intensity was good to the point that coaches scaled back the number of full-tackle repetitions because everything looked good.

>> Tight end Thomas Fidone will be unavailable to start the season because of injury but is “coming along really well,” Frost said. “He’s hungry.” While Travis Vokolek is the clear-cut No. 1 at tight end, Frost added that Nate Boerkircher and Chancellor Brewington will be “really good in their roles.”

>> A full-time special teams coordinator was “much needed,” Frost said, and Bill Busch has filled the role well this offseason.

“He’s able to focus on that 100% of the time, get guys involved and invested in it,” Frost said. “We kind of broke it up before and it was a little bit piecemeal. Guys did a good job with it and we were sound but there’s just more that goes into it when you have somebody dedicated to it full time.”