Casey Thompson takes first snap with Nebraska's No. 1 offense

Because he was with the backups, Scott Frost said he didn’t know which of his quarterbacks took the first snap with the No. 1 unit on Monday. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph said he didn’t know, either – what matters most to him is whether QBs throw accurate passes to Husker receivers.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, however, didn’t hesitate in answering.

“Casey Thompson,” Whipple said of the Texas transfer who threw 22 touchdown passes last season for the Longhorns. “Because he’s No. 1 now. I think he’s the best one right now. Might change tomorrow. Nothing’s set in stone.”

Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg also got a lot of snaps, Whipple said. He’s more focused on that, he said, than who took the very first snap.

Thompson did get that snap, though, based on work he’d done before camp in 7-on-7 skeleton drills. Whipple couldn’t watch the drills but he had the quarterbacks tell him their passing stats.

“What I saw today – attitude-wise and talent – we’ve got enough there to be more than successful,” Whipple said.

Nebraska’s large roster allows for Whipple to run two huddles at once, a luxury he didn’t enjoy at Pittsburgh, his previous stop. Purdy, Whipple said, was banged up a bit, and didn’t get as many reps as a result. NU got 48 reps in team drills because of the multiple units.

“The advantage we got here at Nebraska is that we’re going to be here all day watching tape,” Whipple said. “That’s throughout the spring – building libraries for these guys.”

Although the position received a major overhaul in the offseason – Thompson and Purdy arrived as four-year starter Adrian Martinez left for Kansas State – Frost has tried to keep his focus on broad, fundamental issues that plagued the offense in recent years. NU could produce big plays, Frost said, but not remain consistent from one play to the next.

Frost said he’s confident all of Nebraska’s quarterbacks can manage the leadership aspect of the position.

“Those guys have been studying hard and I think they’re very knowledgeable about what guys are supposed to be doing. The guys that are here and the new guys have all played enough football to know what the expectations are and what works and what doesn’t.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.