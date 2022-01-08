 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casey Thompson's 'trials and tribulations' at Texas prepared him for Nebraska
FOOTBALL

“He’s very self sufficient,” former Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck said of quarterback Casey Thompson. “You don’t have to get him fired up and rah-rah. You don’t. He loves football — he just loves it. It’s constant with him."

Adam offers his thoughts on the Huskers' newest addition to the quarterback room.

Casey Thompson wouldn’t be shaken. And it drove Tim Beck crazy.

The same story played out countless times during Texas practices in 2018 and 2019. Beck — the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — found creative ways to try to challenge and provoke the QBs during workouts. Starter Sam Ehlinger would get angrier and better the more he was prodded. So would many of the reserves.

Then there was Thompson. The former four-star prospect from Oklahoma City — who committed to the Huskers out of the transfer portal Friday — was always cool. Calm. Collected.

“He just smiles at me, which pisses me off,” Beck said after a fall practice in 2019.

With some hindsight, Beck — the former Nebraska coordinator now two years into a similar role with NC State — appreciates what Thompson did behind the scenes on a daily basis at that time. To be that unflappable is uncommon, Beck said, even among the best college quarterbacks.

Texas staffers used to marvel to each other how circumstances would bounce off Thompson like a football on a goalpost. If a receiver busted on a route, the QB never showed frustration with negative body language like skyward palms or slumped shoulders. He never dwelt on a mistake, instead constantly looking at the next play.

“He could go back to pass and just get crushed, like if the left tackle missed a block,” Beck said. “Then he’d get up and just throw a dime. We’d look at each other like, ‘It doesn’t even bother the guy.’ It’s a rare feat.”

Beck recruited Thompson while the coach was with Ohio State in 2015 and 2016. The teen was a can’t-miss recruit on his way to setting an Oklahoma state record for career yards (12,840) along with 154 total touchdowns. Working with him at Texas, the coach quickly learned of another quality that set the QB apart.

Thompson was a football junkie always looking for his next fix.

It would be nothing to Thompson, for example, to watch and study the 1984 Super Bowl on a whim on a random night. Beck would receive random text messages from the player commenting about an interesting third-and-eight play he just saw in an NFL game. While many players described their plans for relaxing during offseason breaks, Thompson would speak excitedly about rounding up receivers and throwing.

“He’s very self sufficient,” Beck said. “You don’t have to get him fired up and rah-rah. You don’t. He loves football — he just loves it. It’s constant with him.

“He worries about his weight, he worries about what he eats, he worries about how much sleep he gets, he makes sure he’s hydrated. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t go out a lot. It’s all about football.”

Beck watched Thompson’s career unfold from afar the last two seasons but wasn’t surprised by what he saw. Particularly the Alamo Bowl following the 2020 campaign, when Thompson replaced an injured Ehlinger after halftime and completed 8 of 10 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns. And Beck knew Thompson wouldn’t give up after beginning this year as the backup — all the QB did was take over in game three and finish with a Big 12-best 24 scoring passes against nine interceptions despite navigating the last half of the season with a sprained thumb on his throwing hand.

All those experiences are one reason why Beck believes Thompson will thrive with Nebraska. There’s value, he said, to knowing when a team is your team and not worrying that one mistake could lead to a benching. He saw that with his own quarterback group in Texas in 2018 before Cameron Rising (Utah) and Shane Buechele (SMU) transferred elsewhere for an opportunity to play.

Thompson — who was on track to be the long-term starter in Austin before Texas replaced coach Tom Herman with Steve Sarkisian last offseason — will have a shot to be the next Longhorn success story in another uniform with two years of eligibility left. His veteran status with 19 career games played gives the 23-year-old an edge in a Nebraska position group that otherwise has one total college start.

“I think that was part of the decision for him to move on (from Texas),” Beck said. “Go to a place where he’s needed. Go to a place where he’s wanted. Go to a place that’s going to be his.”

Whatever offense Nebraska settles on between head coach Scott Frost’s up-tempo spread attack and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s pro-style approach, Beck said Thompson will have the skills and intelligence to handle it well. The QB is a plus runner — “better than most” — with a quick release as a passer. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is “very similar” in size, style, athleticism and mechanics to Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young, whom Beck recruited hard and nearly landed at Texas.

Thompson will also push his teammates to be better, Beck said. The QB has worked hard to be in great shape, so he’ll expect others to be. He’ll know the ins and outs of the offense and demand others do too.

“He leads by example so when he talks about what it takes to be successful, they’re going to see that,” Beck said. “It catches like wildfire.”

Beck — well-versed in the Nebraska experience following seven seasons in Lincoln under Bo Pelini — knows Thompson has the makeup to avoid crumbling under the spotlight at a major program because he’s already done it. Now after years of bouncing around on the Texas depth chart preparing for his big moment, the work may well pay off for Thompson in — of all places — Lincoln.

“I think he’s ready; I think he’s matured,” Beck said. “He’s grown up a lot through all these trials and tribulations. He knows what he wants and he knows what he needs to do. He’s apparently found a home to do it.”​