Casey Thompson's 'trials and tribulations' at Texas prepared him for Nebraska

“He could go back to pass and just get crushed, like if the left tackle missed a block,” Beck said. “Then he’d get up and just throw a dime. We’d look at each other like, ‘It doesn’t even bother the guy.’ It’s a rare feat.”

Beck recruited Thompson while the coach was with Ohio State in 2015 and 2016. The teen was a can’t-miss recruit on his way to setting an Oklahoma state record for career yards (12,840) along with 154 total touchdowns. Working with him at Texas, the coach quickly learned of another quality that set the QB apart.

Thompson was a football junkie always looking for his next fix.

It would be nothing to Thompson, for example, to watch and study the 1984 Super Bowl on a whim on a random night. Beck would receive random text messages from the player commenting about an interesting third-and-eight play he just saw in an NFL game. While many players described their plans for relaxing during offseason breaks, Thompson would speak excitedly about rounding up receivers and throwing.

“He’s very self sufficient,” Beck said. “You don’t have to get him fired up and rah-rah. You don’t. He loves football — he just loves it. It’s constant with him.