Changes may be coming to Nebraska's offensive line, Scott Frost says

LINCOLN — After Nebraska gave up seven sacks to Michigan State, Scott Frost is considering major changes along the offensive line.
Frost spent Monday’s practice with the offensive line and wants to see more of a “nasty” attitude from them.
“I don’t want to beat these guys down — this is the same group we finished the year with last year and played really well,” Frost said. “I don’t know what it is right now, but I’ve got faith in these guys. They’ve got to pick it up.
"They didn’t play well enough Saturday and we still should have won the game. Didn’t play well enough, and we still had a bunch of yards and more opportunities. So we’re going to keep working with them. But we’ve got good players with good talent and we’ve got to get more out of them.”
Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Sichterman said the linemen’s “eyes” have to get better at finding guys to block. NU incorporated “different drills” Monday to get NU’s line more aggressive at moving guys off the ball.
“We’ve just got to be able to move guys up front more than we have this year,” Sichterman said. “Being able to strike, hip movement, move guys off their spot.”
Sichterman said Frost was with the offensive line all day Monday, co-coaching the group with position coach Greg Austin. Frost said there could be “consequences” to poor play.
“We need to find a left guard and we need to play a little better at right tackle,” Frost said.
Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper have started at left guard. Bryce Benhart has started 13 straight games at right tackle. Freshman Teddy Prochazka may be an option, Frost said.
Said Sichterman: “We’ve got to get back to the O-line leading this offense, plain and simple.”
The line needs to “rally around” Austin, who has done a “good job” of balancing a consistent message with new drills designed to get the line better.
“I don’t want to see the running backs run the ball and have a wall in front of them,” Frost said.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said he has “faith” in the linemen. Martinez said his reads need to be better, and he’s trying to build a “constant” relationship with his linemen during games and practice to “hold each other accountable.”
More notes from Monday's press conference:
» JoJo Domann paused a few times. He smiled a little too.
Getting over the Michigan State loss — created by a punt kicked 30 yards from where it needed to be — clearly wasn’t easy to get over, especially when stacked on top of a second half that Nebraska otherwise dominated. MSU didn’t have a first down in the second half. The defense was powerless to control much more than it did.
Domann said Monday’s practice involved working through difficult emotions.
“It just felt like we came to work this morning with a lot of books in our backpack, just kind of weighing us down,” Domann said. “We just had to empty the backpack. Restart, reset. It’s a new week.”
Frost had hard conversations with the team and a few position groups. He spoke about a need to fix the small details — about how, beyond the punt, there were “30 plays” in the game that could have gone in a different way.
“We’re a tough team physically,” Frost said. “We need to be a tougher team mentally.”
No finger pointing. Eyes forward to look at Northwestern, a team that tends to take Nebraska to the wire. The Wildcats have also won three of the last four in the series.
“They’re close every time,” Domann said of games with the Wildcats. “It’s a (fight). It’s who plays with more discipline and who plays more physical, that’s usually who wins. It’s going to test our mental toughness this week, after everything we’ve been through, to go ahead and put all of that behind us, learn from it, get better from it and go against an opponent like this. It’s going to demand mental toughness out of us. It’ll be a great test.”
Martinez said NU had a “really solid” day of practice and the Sunday film session showed it’s a “team game” — NU’s loss shouldn’t have come down to a wayward punt.
Frost noted new problems seem to come up often in each game — especially on special teams — but it’s still a “good team” that’s simply lost a few games.
» Martinez is “confident” going against what he’ll see from Northwestern’s defense this weekend, as it’s the fourth time he’s played the Wildcats.
» Frost said receivers Zavier Betts and Oliver Martin are “close” to returning from injury.
» Nebraska’s offense has scored just 10 points in the first quarters of games this season, and Martinez conceded NU doesn’t have one magic answer as to why.
“That’s something we’re figuring out,” Martinez said. “And something that needs to be fixed. ... We need to start faster, help out our defense sooner, and maybe play ahead in the game."
NU got its offense going better in the second half against the Spartans. The Huskers’ offense has typically founds its footing in the second half with an improved run game and some chunk passes.
“A lot of those things are keys for us,” Martinez said. “Something we maybe need to key in on in the first half.”
