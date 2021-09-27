Changes may be coming to Nebraska's offensive line, Scott Frost says

LINCOLN — After Nebraska gave up seven sacks to Michigan State, Scott Frost is considering major changes along the offensive line.

Frost spent Monday’s practice with the offensive line and wants to see more of a “nasty” attitude from them.

“I don’t want to beat these guys down — this is the same group we finished the year with last year and played really well,” Frost said. “I don’t know what it is right now, but I’ve got faith in these guys. They’ve got to pick it up.

"They didn’t play well enough Saturday and we still should have won the game. Didn’t play well enough, and we still had a bunch of yards and more opportunities. So we’re going to keep working with them. But we’ve got good players with good talent and we’ve got to get more out of them.”

Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Sichterman said the linemen’s “eyes” have to get better at finding guys to block. NU incorporated “different drills” Monday to get NU’s line more aggressive at moving guys off the ball.

“We’ve just got to be able to move guys up front more than we have this year,” Sichterman said. “Being able to strike, hip movement, move guys off their spot.”