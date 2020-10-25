Chatelain: 1970 Huskers could throw knockout punches in so many ways

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
Down in Atlanta, “The Greatest” prepared for his comeback.
Muhammad Ali hadn’t thrown an official punch in 3½ years after his conviction for refusing military service. Ali’s stand against the Vietnam War cost him his boxing prime. But his scheduled return Oct. 27, 1970, stirred wonder and excitement across the country.
Two days earlier in Lincoln, Big Red football threw a few haymakers, too.
Touchdown, Joe Orduna! Touchdown, Guy Ingles! Touchdown, Johnny Rodgers!
Since Bob Devaney’s arrival in 1962, Nebraska’s strength was indisputable — defense. But one Saturday at a time, the 1970 Huskers were changing the program’s reputation.
Few teams in America assembled such a dynamic cast of skill talent. Speed. Power. Depth.
Oklahoma State couldn’t keep up. Nebraska produced its best offensive performance since 1922, rolling up 65 points — 27 in the second quarter — and 545 total yards.
Sure, Devaney grumbled about his second-team defense giving up big plays in mop-up duty, but he couldn’t dispute the explosiveness of his offense. Nebraska could throw knockout punches in so many ways that Husker fans couldn’t help but dream big.
After Ingles’ 40-yard touchdown catch from Van Brownson made it 24-7 in the second quarter, an orange came flying out of Nebraska’s student section.
Ingles grabbed it from the turf and chucked it back into the stands, prompting smiles from spectators.
Orange Bowl? Not if Cotton Bowl President Field Scovell could help it.
“I was just telling some folks,” he said from the Memorial Stadium press box, “the next time you have a home game here, I’m going to bring a ton of cotton and dump it on the field out there.”
Nebraska couldn’t accept a bowl invitation until Nov. 14, 1970 — still a few weeks away — but the Huskers looked like a team able to choose their destination. A team that might just be college football’s version of The Greatest.
So what happened in Atlanta two nights later?
Ali took out 40 months of frustrations on Jerry Quarry, peppering the world’s third-ranked heavyweight with his left jab. When Quarry charged toward him in the third round, Ali snapped a right hand to Quarry’s left eye.
Blood gushed and swelled. The referee stopped the fight before it got ugly.
Poor Oklahoma State wasn’t so lucky.
