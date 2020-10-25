Chatelain: 1970 Huskers could throw knockout punches in so many ways

Oklahoma State couldn’t keep up. Nebraska produced its best offensive performance since 1922, rolling up 65 points — 27 in the second quarter — and 545 total yards.

Sure, Devaney grumbled about his second-team defense giving up big plays in mop-up duty, but he couldn’t dispute the explosiveness of his offense. Nebraska could throw knockout punches in so many ways that Husker fans couldn’t help but dream big.

After Ingles’ 40-yard touchdown catch from Van Brownson made it 24-7 in the second quarter, an orange came flying out of Nebraska’s student section.

Ingles grabbed it from the turf and chucked it back into the stands, prompting smiles from spectators.

Orange Bowl? Not if Cotton Bowl President Field Scovell could help it.

“I was just telling some folks,” he said from the Memorial Stadium press box, “the next time you have a home game here, I’m going to bring a ton of cotton and dump it on the field out there.”

Nebraska couldn’t accept a bowl invitation until Nov. 14, 1970 — still a few weeks away — but the Huskers looked like a team able to choose their destination. A team that might just be college football’s version of The Greatest.