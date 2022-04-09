Chatelain: After breaking Husker hearts, Charles Thompson watches his son lead Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Tunnel Walk video concludes and Memorial Stadium’s big screens focus on the home tunnel. Scott Frost emerges from the locker room side by side with his top quarterback, the Oklahoma native, the Texas transfer, the best hope for a Nebraska renaissance.

It’s showtime, Casey Thompson.

The opening scene Saturday raised a few eyebrows in the Spring Game crowd. It did not surprise the 53-year-old man watching from the East Stadium 50-yard line, section 6, row 21, seat 9.

“He’s gonna lead the charge,” Thompson’s dad said. “He just does it all the time.”

Charles Thompson hadn’t attended an event in Memorial Stadium since Nov. 21, 1987, when he stunned a wild Husker crowd with a second-half rally in the “Game of the Century II.” Much has changed in 35 years — for Nebraska football and for Thompson. But the memories came rushing back Saturday.

Like when Charles thought he spotted Steve Taylor from afar. Or when he noticed that Nebraska’s northwest tunnel Saturday was the same tunnel Oklahoma used 35 years ago.

“I remember warming up,” Thompson said, pointing north. “I was in that end zone right there.”

Nebraska football cherishes its tradition and history. It’s nothing to imagine a legacy Husker playing quarterback for Frost. But who could’ve imagined this?

The man who raised Nebraska’s new No. 1 quarterback — the father who delivered his son to Frost — also delivered NU one of its biggest heartbreakers ever, a name that epitomized Barry Switzer’s brazen, outlaw culture, an ex-convict who landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated in handcuffs and an orange uniform — a prison jumpsuit.

”I’d like to think a little bit of what I went through in my troubled times helped my sons learn to deal with tough situations,” Charles Thompson said.

Thompson’s past is packed with triumph and regret. It’s also an important prelude to Casey’s own dramatic football story. At Texas, the Thompsons felt scapegoated for a nightmare 2021 season. Casey waited three years in Austin for his shot at glory and didn’t receive the reward.

Now the 23-year-old super senior leads the Huskers into a critical 2022 season that offers redemption but no guarantees. For Casey Thompson. For Frost. For a fan base starving for success.

And maybe a little for an old wishbone wizard, too.

* * *

On Friday night, Charles Thompson joined ex-Huskers for an event in Omaha. On Saturday, he joined the masses in the Spring Game crowd. Everywhere he went, Nebraskans were friendly, but they did (half-jokingly) tell him the truth.

We’re glad your son is here, but we hated you.

Thompson’s first memories of Husker football were Thanksgiving weekend in the 1970s. When Barry and Tom were just heating up.

“That rivalry was so special for me,” the Lawton native said. “And at the end, the winning team would do what? Throw the oranges on the field.”

The first OU game Thompson ever attended was 1983 Nebraska. The Sooners nearly upset “The Scoring Explosion.”

“We hated Texas and we knew we had to beat them,” Thompson said. “We thought Oklahoma State was more like our little brother; we had to beat them. But there was a mutual respect with Nebraska.”

No surprise that Thompson chose to play for Switzer, rising to No. 2 quarterback in 1987. The Big Eight featured the nation’s two highest-ranked teams all season, on a collision course for late-November.

Then, two weeks before the duel in Lincoln, Sooner starter Jamelle Holieway tore up his knee. Oh boy. Thompson had played in several blowouts. He’d practiced against the vaunted Sooner defense. But this was different.

Oklahoma struggled in the final tuneup for Nebraska, edging Missouri (a 35-point underdog) 17-13. Even Switzer cast doubt on his team. Without Holieway and injured fullback Lydell Carr, he gave Nebraska the talent edge.

"Take Steve Taylor and Keith Jones out," Switzer said. "Then we've got a pretty good matchup. … We have to play so much better this week than we've ever played.”

Classic Switzer, who relished the rare underdog role. Voters indeed demoted Oklahoma to No. 2, vaulting Nebraska to No. 1. But OU used it as fuel.

“I felt like that was a direct slap in my face,” Thompson said. “So the whole week of preparation, I was really locked in and focused. Kind of ticked off.”

The night before the showdown, roommate OU tight end Keith Jackson kept telling Thompson NOT to look at Nebraska’s defensive linemen in warmups. Broderick Thomas and Leroy Etienne roared out of the tunnel like superheroes while Thompson — all of 5-foot-10, 165 pounds — shivered in tights, a turtleneck and hand warmers.

“I'm looking down, man, these jokers ain’t even got any sleeves on. What the hell?

“Broderick was talking noise the whole freaking game. Just trying to intimidate me any way he could. In the second quarter, I realized, hey, this is just like it was when I went to high school. Let’s just play the game.”

Nebraska carried a 7-0 lead into halftime, thanks to three OU turnovers, before the Sooners gashed the Huskers for 17 second-half points. Thompson rushed for 126 yards of OU’s 444 yards, spearheading the comeback.

Afterward, Osborne was distraught: “Switzer obviously is a better coach than I am. That goes without saying. … I can't get a brain transplant. Maybe I need one. But I'm stuck with what I've got.”

In the OU locker room, teammates presented the freshman quarterback, No. 6, a white towel with red letters: “King Charles VI.”

A month later, OU lost the Orange Bowl to Miami, 20-14. Charles Thompson piloted the Sooners in 1988, too, losing the Big Eight title to Nebraska in rainy Norman. Then the Sooner program collapsed.

In December ’88, the NCAA placed the Sooners on probation. One player had shot a teammate in the football dorm. Three others were charged with rape. Then, in February '89, Charles Thompson tried to sell cocaine to an undercover FBI agent.

Sports Illustrated splashed his jumpsuit photo on the cover under the headline: “Oklahoma: A sordid story.” To this day, it’s the most famous image of Charles Thompson.

* * *

Switzer resigned four months later, just as Thompson prepared to be sentenced for conspiracy to distribute cocaine to an undercover FBI agent. He served 17 months in a Texas prison.

In 1991, Thompson returned to college football — at the NAIA level — and led Central State (Ohio) to a national championship. He attempted to make the NFL as a returner, but settled for three years as a running back/receiver in the Canadian Football League and World Football League.

As Nebraska dominated college football in the 90s, Thompson traveled the country and detailed his story. The SI cover became a valuable prop in his Christian testimony. He started a youth football program in Oklahoma City. He raised sons to play quarterback — and actually throw the ball!

“The times was changing,” Charles said. “The wishbone was fading out.”

His first phenom quarterback was Kendal Thompson, who grew up cheering for Nebraska. “Crouch was his guy,” Charles said. Kendal chose Oklahoma, but he didn’t earn the starting job and eventually transferred to Utah.

Seven years later, Casey followed his brother, breaking the Oklahoma high school record for career yards (12,840). He could’ve gone to OU, too. Instead, inspired by new Texas coach Tom Herman, Casey picked the school he grew up loathing.

Charles endured the local hecklers and learned to “hook ‘em.”

It wasn’t easy. For three years, Casey Thompson sat the bench behind Sam Ehlinger. But when Ehlinger got hurt in his final game, the 2020 Alamo Bowl, Thompson subbed in and went 8-for-10 with 170 yards and four touchdowns.

A week later, Tom Herman got fired, casting a shadow on Thompson’s future.

In 2021, the redshirt junior did not win the starting job. New coach Steve Sarkisian chose freshman Hudson Card instead. Sarkisian changed his mind after an ugly loss at Arkansas. Temporarily.

In the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma, Thompson’s five touchdown passes nearly made him a hero. Instead, the Sooners rallied for a 55-48 win.

Texas unraveled, losing six straight games. And Thompson, struggling through a sprained thumb suffered against OU, never looked the same.

He threw two interceptions against Oklahoma State. He got benched at Iowa State, clearly nursing the thumb. He couldn’t grip the ball properly. As the losses piled up, Thompson absorbed more criticism and blame.

Sarkisian downplayed the injury, both publicly and privately, Charles Thompson said. A sense of distrust developed.

After the season finale — a win over Kansas State — Sarkisian made clear that Texas was in the market for a new quarterback.

Charles Thompson understands the quarterback business. Ultimately, a player has to perform no matter the challenges. But Charles grew frustrated by the “cat and mouse games.”

“I felt like Casey got thrown under the bus a little bit,” Charles said. “He took a lot of blame when statistically … he performed really well.

“For a guy who started his first 10 games to lead the conference in touchdown passes … he scored 48 points against an Oklahoma team, but still lost. He scored 50 points against a Kansas team, but still lost.”

Quarterbacks always get the credit or the blame, Thompson said. You’re going be “a hero or a zero there.”

“Unfortunately, because of the way things turned out last year, he was a zero from the fans’ standpoint. He was always in the boat trying to paddle upstream, no matter what he did. …

“Sometimes it takes a change of scenery.”

That’s where Nebraska re-enters the picture.

* * *

The winter after Thompson beat Nebraska, a Louisiana quarterback named Mickey Joseph came to Oklahoma on a recruiting visit.

“I walked into the meeting room and they’re showing film of this guy Mickey Joseph,” Thompson said. “I’m like, who’s this cat you’re trying to bring in? Hold on now. I’m next in line.”

Joseph ultimately chose Osborne over Switzer, but not before he befriended Thompson. They maintained a connection.

Thirty-three years later, when Casey decided to transfer from Texas, Charles thought of Joseph again. Their friendship was the main reason Casey Thompson considered NU.

It wasn’t the only connection. Frost recruited Casey out of high school, at Oregon and at UCF. Charles Thompson played in the CFL with Husker staffer Kenny Wilhite. Thompson had coaching colleagues who knew “Whip,” — new Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

Was it all meant to be? The Thompsons wondered. But they still had to believe NU could win.

For every potential transfer destination, the Thompsons watched 2021 games on YouTube. The closer the Thompsons studied Frost’s 3-9 season, the more they sensed NU’s potential.

“Sometimes you gotta peel the layers back,” Charles said. “When you start looking at the games, you start realizing, man, they’re really not that far off.”

Oklahoma. Michigan State. Michigan. Ohio State. All nail-biters. Charles Thompson also noticed the season finale against Iowa.

“This place is packed,” Charles said. “And rocking. Contradict that. We’re at Texas and their last game was a half-empty stadium. This place loves football.”

It comes with high expectations, of course. But Casey knows the rigors and routines of college football. The field dimensions at Memorial Stadium are equal to those at Oklahoma or Texas, Charles said.

“I’ll be honest, Texas is a pressure-cooker,” Charles said. “If he’s gone through that gantlet, he can handle this here.”

Casey Thompson is not the same quarterback as his old man. Not the same personality, either.

Charles grew up with a chip on his shoulder. Emotional. Abrasive. More outspoken. “I’m gonna be a little bit more like Broderick than he is,” Charles said.

Casey is more cerebral. But he, too, approaches football with an edge. Especially after last year at Texas. Charles encourages his son to “find that chip,” find where you feel disrespected and embrace it.

Of course, Charles’ most important lesson is to appreciate the opportunity. Because it can disappear.

“The OU-Nebraska game, trust me, it’s my childhood. To get an opportunity to play in that game, and then because of stupidity and the mistakes you made, to reach that pinnacle and then have it taken away from you, it’s embedded in me. But it’s also part of my growth. It allows me to be the better dad that I am. A better coach. A better friend. A better employee. I’m just a better man because of that.”

Charles Thompson’s sons grew up 10 miles from Oklahoma’s campus. They heard all about his cocaine arrest. They repeatedly saw the SI cover. “It helped make them what they are,” Charles said. “They know the pain.”

Do you teach your sons to hide from it? No, Charles said. Embrace it. Learn from it. His mistakes didn’t have to haunt his boys. They might actually help.

“I look at all the things that I’ve gone through, all the experiences that I’ve had, the ups and downs, maybe that has helped my son deal with the scrutiny that he got at Texas.”

* * *

Charles and Casey still talk daily. They share Zoom sessions breaking down game film. Casey even helps train the next wave of Oklahoma City quarterbacks in Charles’ 7-on-7 program, where Casey learned to play.

Casey didn’t shine in Saturday’s spring game. He only played three possessions. Better not to put anything on film that might help opponents, including Nebraska’s foe on Sept. 17: Oklahoma.

You can’t make it up, right?

On Saturday afternoon, right after the spring game, the old Husker nemesis stood along the red chain-link fence behind the Nebraska bench and pulled up a YouTube video of the ’87 clash on his cracked smartphone. Thompson had watched highlights before, but never the actual CBS broadcast.

He heard Brent Musberger’s voice. He saw the coin toss — there’s Neil Smith! He watched a short interview of him at 19, his Sooner hat titled to the side. It was all so bizarre.

Here was a 53-year-old man, watching a video of him playing inside a stadium he now occupied. His phone screen showed the north end zone in 1987 as he faced the north end zone in 2022.

“That scoreboard wasn’t there. It was a different scoreboard.”

Thompson kept shaking his head, saying the same thing: “This is funny.”

And so strange, too.

“Brings back a lot of memories. Never thought I’d be here watching my son.”

Casey’s dozen relatives waited nearly an hour for No. 11 to emerge from the football complex Saturday afternoon. It always takes so long. “Especially if you got a quarterback,” Charles said. “They’re always the last ones to come out.”

Just after 4 p.m., Casey finally joined the crowd of players, family, friends and autograph seekers. He gladly fulfilled every request. Then Casey made a request of his own.

“Can we get a picture in front of the statue?”

The whole family squeezed together around the bronze depiction of Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer, a landmark for any Memorial Stadium tourist. Smile.

The Thompsons are still new here. They still feel like outsiders. But come September, when Memorial Stadium hosts a real football game, old glories and regrets won’t matter anymore. Nebraska is Team Thompson now.

It’s time to make new memories.

