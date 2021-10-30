Chatelain: After four years of hope for Scott Frost, only despair remains for Husker football

Did you ever — in the darkest corners of your imagination — picture Scott Freaking Frost coaching in a scene like this? He was supposed to be the antidote to scenes like this.

Watching the fourth quarter Saturday, I couldn’t help but think of failed coaches of the past 20 years. The K-State loss in 2003. Oklahoma State 2007. Iowa 2013 and ’17. In every case, a segment of the fan base actively rooted for change. They wanted the next chapter.

Almost nobody roots against Frost, who had every opportunity to make this work. Every chance to rally this weary state — old and young — and finally modernize Husker football. He didn’t need to win the division in his first four years, or even produce a winning record! But he did need to show progress. He couldn’t lose to Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue.

He chose the wrong quarterback. He chose the wrong scheme. He chose the wrong assistants. He did a lot of things very wrong. And he didn’t get much luck, either.

Barring a minor miracle in November, it’s going to be very clear that Frost isn’t “the guy” to turn the program around.