Chatelain: After four years of hope for Scott Frost, only despair remains for Husker football

LINCOLN — It ended with 100 seconds left, before about 60,000 empty seats and fading light in the closest thing we have to a state cathedral.
It ended with a desperate onside kick and a scrum of bodies near midfield. Another play Nebraska almost made but didn’t.
It ended with the 18th one-score defeat in 41 games, a contest dominated by one of the Big Ten’s worst programs, which ran 28 more offensive plays and held the ball for 17 more minutes.
It ended after a four-year Husker starting quarterback — the player who exceeded 10,000 career total yards Saturday — threw four interceptions.
What ended wasn’t just another wild, absurd Husker football game. Nor the best chance to win again in 2021. It was something more important.
Hope.
You could not hide from despair. You can not spin the devastation. On a spirit-shaking, confidence-breaking, ironically gorgeous afternoon, the Scott Frost era crashed. In such a way that almost certainly can’t be salvaged.
Boo.
Husker fans should’ve celebrated this Halloween with beers, brats, candy bars and an easy win over Purdue. Instead, when the underdogs intercepted Adrian Martinez with 7:14 left, thousands of Big Red backers streamed out the exits. Hundreds booed. Yes, booed.
Did you ever — in the darkest corners of your imagination — picture Scott Freaking Frost coaching in a scene like this? He was supposed to be the antidote to scenes like this.
Watching the fourth quarter Saturday, I couldn’t help but think of failed coaches of the past 20 years. The K-State loss in 2003. Oklahoma State 2007. Iowa 2013 and ’17. In every case, a segment of the fan base actively rooted for change. They wanted the next chapter.
Almost nobody roots against Frost, who had every opportunity to make this work. Every chance to rally this weary state — old and young — and finally modernize Husker football. He didn’t need to win the division in his first four years, or even produce a winning record! But he did need to show progress. He couldn’t lose to Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue.
He chose the wrong quarterback. He chose the wrong scheme. He chose the wrong assistants. He did a lot of things very wrong. And he didn’t get much luck, either.
Barring a minor miracle in November, it’s going to be very clear that Frost isn’t “the guy” to turn the program around.
Yet the road ahead is paved with bad options. You want to bring him back after a 3-9 or 4-8 season? You want him to hit the recruiting trail on the heels of a fourth consecutive losing season?
No? OK, would you prefer the boosters shell out $20 million to fire him? In exchange for whom, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson? Or the Group-of-Five flavor of the week? Even the optimistic scenarios, like Mark Stoops or Dave Aranda, wouldn’t juice this fan base. (Forget about Luke Fickell or Matt Campbell).
Frost was supposed to end the cycle of buyouts and musical chairs. How did these four years go by so fast? How did they possibly go so bad?
How does a Big Red team that dominated Michigan State after halftime get outclassed by Purdue?
How do you explain Martinez, a senior quarterback as physically gifted as any Nebraska has ever had ... but can’t beat Art Sitkowski and Aidan O’Connell?
Martinez now has 10,119 career total yards. He’ll likely break Tommy Armstrong’s school record in the next three games. If he returns in 2022, he’ll likely finish top 10 in FBS history! And yet, Martinez has won just 14 career games.
The guy is bright enough and likable enough to be governor someday — he answers tough questions better than any politician I know — but he commits the most confounding mistakes.
It’s enough to drive you crazy. Mad. Yet the Husker fan base has no capacity for blood-thirst. Not after 20 years of this junk. Not when it’s still mourning a Frost dream that didn’t come true.
Boo.
That was the word of the day. You don’t forget the sound of irritated fans, just as Frost didn’t forget it when Tom Osborne benched him temporarily in 1997.
But “Boo” carried a double meaning Saturday. As the game ended and hope expired, Frost walked toward a dark tunnel at the corner of this glorious field, this place he’s visited his entire life, this place that feels like home.
What’s next for him? What’s next for this program?
I’m too scared to look.
