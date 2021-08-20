Where’s the buzz? Where’s the hope?

Just eight days from the season opener, there’s no drumbeat of Husker hubbub. More like the drip of a leaky faucet.

Neighbors and coworkers aren’t engaged in deep conversations about the depth chart. National college football analysts barely even mention Nebraska anymore, unless they’re mocking alleged NCAA violations. Is this what August felt like during the Bill Jennings era, the last time NU produced four straight losing seasons?

Nebraska’s football decline is no secret, but it’s still stunning to enter a season with so little hype. Despite returning crowds (hopefully), a veteran NU roster and a new athletic director with ties to the glory years, Husker enthusiasm lags behind.

How far behind?

We can’t precisely measure preseason hype. We can, however, consider the variables that generally produce it. New faces and schemes. National attention and off-field drama.

Such is the goal of this exercise.

I looked back at the past 20 Husker fall camps and awarded “hype points” based on variables — some of them serious, some silly. In the end, I identified the most and least anticipated seasons since 2002.

Get out your scratch paper. Here’s how it works:

New coaching staff: 10 points.

First season in a new conference: 9 points.

Last season in an old conference: 8 points.

New coordinator implementing a new scheme: 7 points.

New starting quarterback: 6 points.

Top-10 preseason ranking: 5 points.

New coordinator, old scheme: 4 points.

Top-25 preseason ranking: 3 points.

Those are the basic points — factual and objective. Let’s start there. Husker fans have experienced the full spectrum of change the past two decades, highlighted by four regime changes and the Big Ten move.

Based on the basics, these are the early leaders for preseason hype:

Now it’s time for bonus points. The fun stuff:

If the new head coach is also a former national championship QB and native son (2018): 2 points.

If the new head coach is a West Coast Offense guru promising to lead Nebraska to the Super Bowl (2004): 1 point.

If the starting quarterback is an Arizona State transfer with Hollywood swagger (2007): 1 point.

If the new starting QB is not a newcomer, but instead a former Husker backup (2002, 2004, 2008, 2009): minus-1 point.

If the three-headed quarterback race won’t be announced until game day (2010): 1 point.

If the new defensive coordinator is a fire-breathing dragon who came from Green Bay Freaking Packers (2003): 1 point.

If the new defensive coordinator, dashing in his argyle sweaters and shades, talks like the antagonist in the summer’s new romantic comedy (2017): 1 point.

If the new coordinator was promoted internally (2003, 2007, 2011, 2012): minus-1 point.

If the new coordinator isn’t calling plays (2012, 2020): minus-1 point.

If a Husker player is top-20 in preseason Heisman Trophy odds (2013, 2014, 2019): 1 point.

If No. 1 USC is coming to Memorial Stadium in September (2007): 2 points.

If Nebraska launches an uncharacteristic “Red Out Around The World” campaign for the last meeting with bitter nemesis Texas (2010): 1 point.

If Memorial Stadium features a renovation: (2006, 2009, 2013): 1 point.

If the team’s best defender turned down early-round NFL draft selection to return for his senior season (2006, 2009, 2011, 2014): 1 point.

If the offensive slogan for fall camp is the chill-inducing “Pound the rock” (2006): 1 point.

If the Blackshirts are receiving daily tear-inducing pep talks from Jason Peter (2021): 1 point.

If the home schedule includes Rutgers, Illinois and Purdue (2014): minus-1 point.

If the team has lost exactly four games FIVE consecutive years and gave up 70 points in previous Big Ten championship game (2013): minus-1 point.

If the team has lost exactly four games SIX consecutive years and retained the coach who dared the A.D. to fire him the previous November (2014): minus-1 point.

If the head coach begins embracing his cat-loving alter ego (2014): 1 point

If the head coach bans media access after a linebacker’s season-ending knee injury leaked on a message board (2010): 1 point.

If, five days before the season, the head coach compares his sophomore QB’s practice highlights to NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes (2019): 1 point.

If the program is leading a cultural fight for a college football season during a pandemic (2020): 1 point.

If the pandemic reminds fans that, alas, life is probably more important than fall Saturdays (2020): minus-2 points.

If blue-chip QB Bubba Starling shows up for fall camp two months after first-round selection in the MLB draft (2011): 1 point.

If the same folk hero signs a $7.5-million Kansas City Royals signing bonus just minutes before the deadline, thus ending his football career before it begins (2011): minus-1 point.

If the Huskers are wearing alternate uniforms for the first marquee home game (2012, 2013): 1 point.

If the head coach, according to his old friend Tom Lemming, has just signed the No. 1 recruiting class in America (2005): 1 point.

If the head coach, with help from his old friend Keyshawn Johnson, is making recruiting waves at Calibraska satellite camps (2016): 1 point.

If a new athletic director arguably cranks up the pressure on the existing head coach (2003, 2013, 2021): 1 point.

If the new athletic director is one of the five best college football coaches of all time (2008): 1 point.

If the team is coming off a bowl win (2006, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016): 1 point.

If the team is coming off multiple losing seasons with same head coach (2020, 2021): minus-1 point.

If the team is under NCAA investigation for improper use of a special teams analyst, even though it somehow managed to be terrible at special teams (2021): minus-1 point

OK, that should just about do it. In case you weren’t scoring at home — and frankly how could you not be? — here’s the final tally:

There you have it. According to our very scientific final calculation for Husker preseason hype, the 2010 season ranks first. It was the last season in the Big 12 and first season after Ndamukong Suh’s Heisman run. The height of the Pelini Era.

This 2021 season ranks last. No new coordinators. Few major personnel changes. Minimal external expectations. So all is lost, right?

Not exactly. There’s a silver lining to this exercise.

Preseason intrigue doesn’t mean squat. Once the games begin, hype is irrelevant. Nebraska will play 12 this fall, perhaps more. And Scott Frost’s Huskers will ultimately be judged on the field, not by magazine covers or ESPN segments, not by page views or social media likes.

Eventually the only story is the scoreboard.

