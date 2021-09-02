Chatelain: Crowd at Nebraska vs. Fordham may deserve more attention than the Huskers

These are not ordinary times.

COVID-19 continues its assault on Nebraska’s population, and Frost, after the mess at Illinois, has perhaps lost more supporters the past 100 hours on the job than he did his first 1,000 days.

Suddenly the last layer of Husker tradition, the program’s firewall — fan loyalty — isn’t so indestructible. If another season falls apart, will they keep coming to Memorial Stadium? Will they keep watching at all?

This week, I interviewed and exchanged emails with longtime Husker fanatics about their stamina level. Some remain steadfast. Some describe the program like a love already lost.

Poore is somewhere in between. He’s attending Saturday with his 82-year-old dad, his wife and son. Why? Loyalty and curiosity.

“Will the stadium be half empty? Will the team get booed? Will anyone care? Could be a moment to remember, for all the wrong reasons,” Poore said. “I think that might be the end of Husker fandom as we know it.”

If the Big Red ship goes down, it’ll go down with Janet Darst inside. The Omahan has owned tickets since 1970, when she was in college. She missed only one year, because her husband neglected to send in the check — “Almost a divorce that year!”