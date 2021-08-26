Chatelain: Despite the losses, Generation Hex is still devoted to Nebraska football

Billy Broderick came home from work Sunday night intending to crash. Monday began the first day of classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — Broderick’s senior year — and the marketing major needed the rest.
Then he spotted his roommates watching a Husker football game he’d seen only in highlight clips: the 1998 Orange Bowl against Peyton Manning.
“All right,” he thought, “I’m just going to glue my butt to the couch.”
Over the next hour, the 21-year-old Papillion native entered a time machine, reveling in Tom Osborne’s final game and Scott Frost’s finest hour. Even knowing the outcome, Broderick felt a sense of pride and invincibility.
“I could imagine myself in those shoes and just being in that stadium. I’m trying to find the words. It was like a triumph. I can’t imagine Nebraska ever being that good again.”
It’s hard when you didn’t live it.
That is why the most compelling constituency in the Nebraska fan base isn’t the folks who occupied the knothole section pre-Devaney. Nor the Baby Boomers who cheered Johnny the Jet. Nor the Gen X-ers who feared Sooner Magic more than communist Russia. It’s certainly not spoiled brats like me who celebrated three national titles — including the ’98 Orange Bowl — as teenagers.
No, I’m fascinated by Generation Hex. The kids who showed up late to the party. From time to time, I’ve documented their plight.
In 2012, I walked the halls of Harper 8 — my old dorm floor — talking to UNL students who didn’t remember the ’90s. “I wish I could've been there instead of just hearing the stories,” one student told me.
In 2016, I gathered more material. “I can't really relate when other generations retell the iconic stories,” one college senior said then.
Turned out, those UNL students had it easy compared to today’s kids, who try to keep the faith despite four consecutive losing seasons.
To Nebraskans my age (ahem, 40), the past five to 10 years feels like a regrettable blur. To college kids, it’s nearly their entire fan experience.
Broderick hasn’t had the privilege of rooting against fellow top-five teams because it helps Nebraska’s national title hopes. He hasn’t stormed the Memorial Stadium field and climbed a goalpost. He never saw a Husker win the Heisman.
And yet ... he builds his weekends around Big Red and yearns for the national spotlight; “9-4 is like the best thing we’ve had,” Broderick said.
This week, I sought out Husker students to gauge their interest in the program. The Frost era has punctured countless hype balloons, so I anticipated growing indifference and apathy. But more plentiful — and more impressive — are students who match their elders’ loyalty, despite so few good memories.
Take Broderick Frazier Diez, whose parents named him after two legends (The Sandman and Touchdown Tommie). The senior from Gretna grew up next to ex-Husker Mick Stoltenberg.
“I’ll probably be attached to this program for a lifetime,” Diez said. “I’ll have to be. I’ve been to every home game since 2004. Memorial Stadium is my favorite place on Earth. Those Saturdays are almost euphoric.”
Take Madeline Thompson, a sophomore from Papillion, who bristles when I suggested 20-year-olds might not have reason to love NU.
“There’s more than just success,” said Thompson, 19. “It’s Valentino’s pizza, it’s wearing your cornhead to the game, it’s saying the cheers, it’s like a whole family. It’s not just about winning football games.”
Older fans often claim that college kids don’t understand or appreciate Husker tradition, senior John Zurcher said.
“We definitely get tired of hearing that. They say we’re terrible students. We don’t show up. But we love Husker football as much as you guys. In fact, we didn’t get the ’90s, so we may be better fans because we’ve seen the worst 20 years in Husker football history.”
Zurcher, a 23-year-old super senior, cherishes his small claim to fame. He was born Jan. 2, 1998, the same day Osborne and Frost toppled Tennessee. Since kindergarten, Zurcher has told people he’s a national championship baby. Once, he even approached and informed Ahman Green.
But Zurcher’s earliest game memory was watching Joe Dailey at quarterback. “We just got smacked.” As a UNL student, Zurcher sat through the 2017 debacle, then endured a surprise dose of depression in 2018 and ’19.
The low point? Going to Colorado in September 2019.
He and friends rented a cabin in Estes Park. They drove down to Boulder and took over Folsom Field. Then Nebraska blew a 17-0 halftime lead.
Zurcher’s dad always tells him: We can invest in Nebraska football, but it can’t affect our lives. Try convincing yourself during a 500-mile drive back to Lincoln.
“I love Nebraska football,” said Zurcher, a journalism major. “I’ll always love them. But just to be let down year after year, it sucks. It’s painful. It’s really painful.”
Billy Broderick relates to the agony. He showed up on campus just as the Frost era began. He recalls the adrenaline before the Akron kickoff and subsequent monsoon.
“I’ve never felt that stadium like that,” Broderick said. “The screens went black. They show Scott. It was insane. I always say that if that game happens, it’s a whole different story the past three years.”
One week later, Colorado spoiled Frost’s first real game. A week after that, trailing Troy 10-0, Barret Pickering lined up for a 33-yard field goal after a delay-of-game penalty. If he misses this, Broderick said, I’m leaving. Sure enough.
“I didn’t say anything,” Broderick said. “Just left. It just kinda ruins the whole day. The whole weekend.”
Despite all the scars, Generation Hex still “drinks the Kool-Aid,” Broderick said. Like their parents, they assume Husker football is coming back to prominence eventually. “We’re supposed to be good.”
But optimism has its limits — 2021 feels like a “do-or-die situation,” Broderick said. UNL students are willing to believe one more time, but only once more.
“Now or never," Broderick said. "If Scott can’t do it, nobody else can. If Scott has a bad season and they fire him, I think maybe hope goes out the window.”
The pressure enhances Broderick’s anticipation for Saturday. “You’re standing with your heels over the edge of the cliff,” he said.
Zurcher tries not to set goals for win totals. He just wants to see good football again. Maybe it happens this fall. Maybe longer. By 2022, he isn’t sure where he’ll be watching Nebraska games.
In March, Zurcher made a monumental decision. Upon graduation, he’ll embark on life as a Catholic missionary. He knows there will be hard times. Disappointment. Rejection. Even mockery. But Zurcher is well prepared for the sacrifice, perseverance and faith.
“Man, I’ve been a Husker fan for 23 years. I’ll be fine.”
