Chatelain: Despite the losses, Generation Hex is still devoted to Nebraska football

No, I’m fascinated by Generation Hex. The kids who showed up late to the party. From time to time, I’ve documented their plight.

In 2012, I walked the halls of Harper 8 — my old dorm floor — talking to UNL students who didn’t remember the ’90s. “I wish I could've been there instead of just hearing the stories,” one student told me.

In 2016, I gathered more material. “I can't really relate when other generations retell the iconic stories,” one college senior said then.

Turned out, those UNL students had it easy compared to today’s kids, who try to keep the faith despite four consecutive losing seasons.

To Nebraskans my age (ahem, 40), the past five to 10 years feels like a regrettable blur. To college kids, it’s nearly their entire fan experience.

Broderick hasn’t had the privilege of rooting against fellow top-five teams because it helps Nebraska’s national title hopes. He hasn’t stormed the Memorial Stadium field and climbed a goalpost. He never saw a Husker win the Heisman.

And yet ... he builds his weekends around Big Red and yearns for the national spotlight; “9-4 is like the best thing we’ve had,” Broderick said.