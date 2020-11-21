Chatelain: Did we just witness the worst Husker football loss in nearly 60 years?

The crown should not be awarded without extensive deliberation. The competition is stiffer than a north November wind.

We must dig deep into our memories. Sift through the carnage in pursuit of the truth. On such an important matter, we must not be prisoners of the moment.

But Nebraska — a 16-point favorite — lost to Illinois on Saturday 41-23 inside a nearly empty Memorial Stadium, a performance so ugly that cardboard cutouts would’ve streamed for the exits after three quarters if only they could. A performance so putrid that alternate jerseys must be retired forever. A performance so skunky that Scott Frost could spend Thanksgiving week in a steam bath and he still wouldn’t wash it off.

We’ve witnessed too many debacles to ask this question lightly. But ask we must …

Was that the worst Nebraska football performance in 59 years?

I know, I know. Typical hyperbole, right? Recency bias? But the combination of opponent (bad), margin of defeat (bad) and general aesthetics (minus-5 turnover margin?) puts Saturday’s loss in exclusive company.

These are the contenders for worst Husker loss since the woeful Bill Jennings era: