Chatelain: Even on the good days, Nebraska football is the best drama on TV

On the good days, the emotional roller coaster somehow makes the experience fulfilling.

Yes, Nebraska football is beekeeping without a mask. It’s a unicycle ride on a tightrope over a lion’s den. It’s parenting a 3-year-old after a midnight snack of Fun Dip and Kool-Aid. It’s never, ever easy. Or dull. Or sane.

But on the good days — and this was one of them — Nebraska football is still the best drama on TV. Can we acknowledge that much? In this hellish marathon of 2020, can we recognize the thrill of a rare college football Saturday when Scott Frost’s team exceeds expectations?

Forget what a Purdue win means to the future; Frost’s boys aren’t ready for Ohio State. Forget the roster holes that must be filled to be a real contender. Just stop and embrace the wild experience of following this program every week.

Man, is it wild.

From summer spats with the Big Ten office to petty Black Friday controversies, from inspiring flashes of brilliance to maddening bouts of incompetence, there’s nothing quite like it.

We can go back to the 1980s and ’90s when Nebraska rolled through autumn like a 16-row combine. But that was boring by comparison. Every play was executed so well! Blah.

