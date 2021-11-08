Chatelain: History isn't on Scott Frost's side — but Nebraska's faith still is

This isn’t Michigan giving Jim Harbaugh one more year — Harbaugh was 27 games over .500. It isn’t the debate over Frank Solich and Bo Pelini, who each had more substantive arguments for retention than Frost.

This is a Hail Mary. The kind of decision you only make when you’re dealing with family. Frost didn’t deserve a pardon Monday … but deserve has nothing to do with it.

For a huge swath of the fan base, the joy in seeing Tom Osborne’s last quarterback lead the state’s favorite team every Saturday, even in defeat, exceeds the potential joy of an outsider winning a few more games.

Is it because those fans no longer believe true glory is possible? Is it because this is what we do in today’s world, planting our flags in the ground, identifying our guy and defending him no matter the results? Or is it because we still see a flicker in the campfire?

When you commit your heart to an idea, to a man, to a story, you don’t abandon it until you must. It transcends logic. It’s human nature.