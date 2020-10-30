Chatelain: Husker fans, don't let your Big Ten conspiracies become excuses

The door swung open and Bo Pelini saw me alone in the hallway.
The last time I’d seen the Nebraska head coach outside a Husker locker room was the 2009 Big 12 championship game in Dallas. The last-second loss to Texas.
On this night, Nov. 20, 2010, Pelini didn’t rage. He was stunned. We both were. We walked to the postgame press conference discussing the debacle we’d just witnessed.
When, I asked, did he know it was going to be a rough night between him and the officials?
"Pretty quick,” he said.
When he reached the press conference, I asked if he thought Nebraska leaving the Big 12 led to some of the flags.
"You guys can make your own deductions. All you gotta do is look at the numbers.”
Officials that night flagged Nebraska for 16 penalties! They flagged Texas A&M for two. Personal fouls? Nebraska 7, Texas A&M 1. What happened in College Station is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to a highway robbery.
Nebraska had a legitimate top-10 team in 2010. But its final season of Big 12 play produced a bizarre sense of sabotage. Powerful forces seemed to blatantly conspire against Big Red. Some of it was angst carried over from the 90s. Some of it was Pelini himself. By any standard, it was ugly.
I’ll never forget bowl selection day. Nebraska, according to the pecking order, should’ve gone to the Insight Bowl to face Iowa, a fun little border showdown previewing their new Big Ten rivalry. Instead, the Big 12 chose Missouri — whom the Huskers had beaten — and sent Nebraska to San Diego again to face Washington again. The Huskers had demolished the Huskies just three months earlier.
Why did the Big 12 do it? Spite.
That was 10 years ago and I’d love to tell you that the wounds have healed. But when I observe Nebraska’s eroding relationship with the Big Ten, I think the seeds of discontent and conspiracy were planted long ago. It’s not healthy.
We can make solid arguments that Kevin Warren and Co. have absolutely botched this season from the start. I have written those columns. We can make solid arguments that Nebraska has been unfairly targeted and demonized by national pundits. I have written that, too.
But Husker fans — and more importantly the Husker program — need to take a few steps back and recognize the difference between conflict and conspiracy.
The wild theories need to stop. The excuses need to stop.
Over the past 10-15 years, too many times Nebraska has sought persecution and victimhood so it didn’t have to confront its own failures. In 2020, the trend has intensified at both big and small levels.
Have Big Ten policies been needlessly strict and bureaucratic? Yes. But they’re not ruling against you because you’re Nebraska.
Was Nebraska’s Big Ten schedule the toughest in the league? Yes. But it didn’t happen because you’re Nebraska.
Were the targeting calls at Ohio State garbage? Yes. But officials aren’t flagging you because you’re Nebraska.
Not every conflict comes with deceitful motives. Why does it matter?
It’s not because turmoil is a stain on Nebraska’s reputation — who cares what Paul Finebaum thinks. The concern is this: The narratives create a self-fulfilling prophecy.
The more the Huskers focus on the forces trying to sabotage them, the less they focus on their own development. If you’re constantly seeking new theories for your problems, you will invent ways to lose. It’s human nature.
If everyone is against me, then I’m subconsciously building an excuse for defeat. I’m behind by two touchdowns at kickoff.
Husker fans traditionally recognize the pitfalls of self-defeatism in real life. They believe in self-determination. Finding ways to succeed, no matter what societal forces stand in their way. Yet when it comes to football, they can’t shake the feeling that someone is constantly out to get them.
Look, I’m not immune to whining about officials. I still shake my head looking for the block in the back on Corey Dixon’s punt return for touchdown at the 1994 Orange Bowl. But there’s a difference between grumbling and assigning bias and malice.
Every time Husker fans endorse a conspiracy theory — Wisconsin did not embellish its COVID-19 outbreak to duck a Nebraska team it's beaten seven consecutive years — they compromise legitimate issues with the conference. Worse, they give themselves an excuse to fail. Woe is us.
We saw it in 2010. Remember, the Huskers accepted their bowl bid, traveled to San Diego as a two-touchdown favorite and produced an inexcusable performance, losing to Washington 19-7.
Why?
Well, you might blame lack of motivation. But I think it was something else, too. Months of focusing on enemies off the field distracted Nebraska from the opponent on the field.