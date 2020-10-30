Chatelain: Husker fans, don't let your Big Ten conspiracies become excuses

The door swung open and Bo Pelini saw me alone in the hallway.

The last time I’d seen the Nebraska head coach outside a Husker locker room was the 2009 Big 12 championship game in Dallas. The last-second loss to Texas.

On this night, Nov. 20, 2010, Pelini didn’t rage. He was stunned. We both were. We walked to the postgame press conference discussing the debacle we’d just witnessed.

When, I asked, did he know it was going to be a rough night between him and the officials?

"Pretty quick,” he said.

When he reached the press conference, I asked if he thought Nebraska leaving the Big 12 led to some of the flags.

"You guys can make your own deductions. All you gotta do is look at the numbers.”

Officials that night flagged Nebraska for 16 penalties! They flagged Texas A&M for two. Personal fouls? Nebraska 7, Texas A&M 1. What happened in College Station is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to a highway robbery.