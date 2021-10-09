Chatelain: Husker football has forward progress — in more ways than one

Why do you care about this maddening football program that ripped your heart out repeatedly for two decades?!?

Because of nights like this, that’s why. Because Nebraska football — when it’s right — still shoots a lightning bolt into your soul. Because just when you think they’re dead, Martinez makes another miraculous play. Rahmir Johnson jukes another defender. Frost calls another beauty.

This is why you come back, folks. This is why you care. For classic nights like Nebraska-Michigan. But the Huskers keep coming up short. Devastatingly short.

We can repeat the old emotions and clichés, but you’ve read it all before. I swear I’m watching a good college football team, yet I look at its record and see 3-4.

Forward progress. What does that mean 3½ years into the Frost era? How do you measure it? At what point do the Huskers finally break through?

Most of the night, it looked like the old Huskers blaming officials and bad bounces. Then suddenly, Nebraska roared out of the halftime locker room. After it took the lead on Levi Falck’s touchdown reception — the latest lovely call from Frost — the third quarter ended and another stunning light show commenced. Thunderstruck!