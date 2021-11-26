Chatelain: Husker football needs to shed 'we're so close' mentality

For three quarters Friday, Memorial Stadium resembled a bizarro world. The Huskers looked solid while the Hawkeyes made mistakes. This was going to be the hot shower after a three-hour flight. The afternoon nap after a plate of turkey and mashed potatoes. Victory wouldn’t cleanse an autumn of agony, but it would make winter more bearable.

Then Iowa did what Iowa does, at least against the Huskers. Afterward, wideout Samori Touré — who hasn’t even been here a year — tried to put his finger on 3-9.

“The future is bright for Nebraska, for sure,” the prolific transfer said. “Our record obviously does not reflect that, but I think everybody knows that. We could have won every game and should have won a lot more games. It just comes down to finishing and expecting to win. …

“The worst part is that it was not teams beating us. Most of the time it was us shooting ourselves in the foot. That is also a bright spot because you can fix that. You are not getting beat every single game. We are beating ourselves and as long as they can figure out how to fix that, the future is bright.”

For months now, we’ve been hearing the Huskers say “we’re so close.” And if a random football fan tuned in without knowledge of Big Red flaws, he’d surely concur. But that mindset isn’t going to make Nebraska better.