Chatelain: Husker football needs to shed 'we're so close' mentality

LINCOLN — Logan Smothers had just thrown the interception that clinched another baffling, rollicking, devastating defeat for Nebraska football when a few Iowa players turned toward the west bleachers and mocked the Sea of Red. They grinned. They waved. They hollered.
“You suck!” a prominent young Hawkeye shouted.
He won’t be the only one bragging this winter. Nebraska-Iowa doesn’t carry much weight nationally, but it’s critical to Hawkeyes and Huskers who share offices and sidewalks, especially in Omaha. That’s why Big Red’s second-half collapse — 22 unanswered points to seal the program’s 18th consecutive loss to a ranked opponent — might be the most painful of all in 2021.
Moments later, two Hawkeyes carried the Heroes Trophy toward the south end zone, right by Scott Frost walking the other way. Two programs traveling in opposite directions, as they have all season.
“We are a lot better team than we have been in a lot of ways,” Frost said.
You’re going to be very tempted this offseason to focus on the novelty of 2021. The FBS-record eight one-score losses. The perfectly equal scoring differential in Big Ten play (239-239). According to ESPN Stats & Info, Nebraska’s plus-63 margin for the season is the highest by a team that finished at least six games under .500 in at least 85 years.
Any summary of NU’s 3-9 record must include these details — the rugged strength of schedule and the extraordinary number of games Nebraska almost won. It’s fascinating.
“We’ve been so close,” Frost said.
But a word of advice to those inside the Osborne complex: Bury the what-ifs now. Scrub the excuses immediately. Resist the urge to scapegoat and sugarcoat. The Huskers (and their fans) can’t keep spinning these heartbreakers as honorable results. You play to win — and Big Red just lost more games than any season since 1957.
3-9 is 3-9. Nebraska did not almost succeed in 2021.
Frost — and countless others around the program — preaching “we’re so close” likely kept players mentally invested during the Big Ten grind. Kudos to the Huskers, who could’ve laid eggs the past two weekends after Frost fired four assistants.
But “we’re so close” threatens to hold Nebraska back, too. It reduces the sense of urgency to change bad habits. Frost’s teams keep replicating catastrophic mistakes.
In 2021, Nebraska’s offense and special teams directly handed opponents 43 points: one scoop-six (Illinois), one pick-six (Purdue), one kickoff return TD (Wisconsin), one blocked punt TD (Iowa), one punt return TD (Michigan State), three safeties (Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa) and a two-point return (Oklahoma). Husker special teams & defense created zero points.
Looking for a useful synopsis of 2021? That’s more constructive than focusing on 239-239.
Obviously Frost has enormous work to do in player recruitment, retainment and development. But he also needs to take serious psychological inventory of his program. The latest evidence was Friday’s fourth quarter, after Iowa scored on special teams.
“The blocked punt was the game,” Frost said.
The coach meant it in hindsight, but he also saw it happening in real time. Negative plays beget more negative plays. It’s human nature when you’ve endured so many losses, Frost said. Nebraska couldn’t stop the momentum.
“Wins take care of that,” Frost said. “You win one close one and then you win another one and that is how you get that fixed.”
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt compared the fourth quarter to “an ongoing dream.” The Huskers play with the best teams in the country until … “one play or one hiccup just knocks the whole tower down,” Taylor-Britt said.
Said Austin Allen: “The second half seemed like it was death by papercuts. There was a little thing here, a little thing there.”
The scar tissue here is substantial and it’s more serious than a shaky kicker or a turnover-prone quarterback. It rocks this program to the core. Subconsciously Nebraska has managed to convince itself not to fear Top-25 foes … but also that it's incapable of beating Top-25 foes. It’s quite the mental gymnastics.
For three quarters Friday, Memorial Stadium resembled a bizarro world. The Huskers looked solid while the Hawkeyes made mistakes. This was going to be the hot shower after a three-hour flight. The afternoon nap after a plate of turkey and mashed potatoes. Victory wouldn’t cleanse an autumn of agony, but it would make winter more bearable.
Then Iowa did what Iowa does, at least against the Huskers. Afterward, wideout Samori Touré — who hasn’t even been here a year — tried to put his finger on 3-9.
“The future is bright for Nebraska, for sure,” the prolific transfer said. “Our record obviously does not reflect that, but I think everybody knows that. We could have won every game and should have won a lot more games. It just comes down to finishing and expecting to win. …
“The worst part is that it was not teams beating us. Most of the time it was us shooting ourselves in the foot. That is also a bright spot because you can fix that. You are not getting beat every single game. We are beating ourselves and as long as they can figure out how to fix that, the future is bright.”
For months now, we’ve been hearing the Huskers say “we’re so close.” And if a random football fan tuned in without knowledge of Big Red flaws, he’d surely concur. But that mindset isn’t going to make Nebraska better.
Frost and his returning team can spend this offseason lamenting their nine single-digit losses and the individual plays that might have tipped the season. Or they can shed the excuses, forget the hypotheticals and commit to giving themselves a greater margin for error.
On another Black Friday, 15 points wasn’t enough.
