Chatelain: Huskers had one big advantage over LSU in Orange Bowl 50 years ago — diversity

The headline appeared in a World-Herald sports column, Dec. 26, 1970:

“Still No Blacks”

At last report, Louisiana State has signed about 20 high school footballers to letters of intent … and still the Tigers haven’t had a black gridder.

According to a Baton Rouge writer, “Spokesmen at the university say LSU is ready to sign a Negro of high moral and educational fiber, yet the college does not always insist rigidly on one of those requirements for its Caucasians.”

The past four months, The World-Herald has devoted hundreds of column inches to Nebraska’s 1970 storybook season. But one of the most important factors of Bob Devaney’s first national championship was right there in black and white.

Nebraska recruited, developed and featured Black athletes more successfully than its opponents, especially its Orange Bowl foe.

On New Year’s night 1971, LSU was one of the last major-conference schools without a Black player. It was also the last segregated team Nebraska ever faced.

The Huskers, meanwhile, leaned heavily on Johnny Rodgers, Rich Glover, Willie Harper, John Adkins, Joe Orduna and Donnie McGhee. Devaney doesn’t win a national championship without them.