Chatelain: If Scott Frost fails to redeem Nebraska, what's left to try?

Now what? Seriously, if not Frost, then who?

If not his formula — built upon decades of first-hand exposure to Nebraska’s history; perfected with NFL experience and apprenticeships under elite coaches; tested at UCF; endorsed by Tom Osborne himself — then what?

The scary part of Nebraska’s loss to Illinois Saturday is NOT what it means to Frost’s long-term status as head coach. No, the scary part is that if Frost fails, what’s left to try?

Is this the end of the movie? There’s no hero riding up over the hill? No redemption?

At least it's the kind of redemption that connects us to our memories. The kind of redemption that fulfills the old legend. One day, Nebraska will win nine or 10 games again. But this is the last chance to go back and restore what was great. Maybe that’s life. But it’s not easy.

Two decades of futility has tainted or erased so many things once sacred here. Blackshirt toughness. Pipeline dominance. Walk-on grit.

But more than almost anyone, Frost represented the old way. And the joy he helped deliver lasted a long, long time. The stunning rally at Missouri. The blowout of Peyton Manning. Osborne walking away on top. Those 1997 scenes endured like framed photos on the mantle.