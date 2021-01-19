Chatelain: If the Big Ten wants titles, make those SEC teams come play in the cold

It’s an underrated factor in the sport’s Southern dominance.

Now wait a second, you say. Alabama doesn’t win national championships because of playoff sites; it wins because of Nick Saban. That’s mostly true. But the degree of difficulty changes considerably when you never have to worry about playing in bitter cold.

Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, just like Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler, confronted unpredictable autumns in the Midwest by building their offenses upon the running game. They had no choice. If it’s sleeting the day Oklahoma comes to town, you can’t just postpone. Somehow you gotta move the ball.

Out of necessity, power became their identity, just as it is today at programs like Wisconsin. So why do the Badgers have to yield their potential advantage every postseason?

It’s the equivalent of Rafa Nadal developing his masterful topspin shots on Spanish clay, then agreeing to play every Grand Slam on grass. It’s Seve Ballesteros, at the peak of his creative genius, bypassing the British Open every year to play another U.S. Open.

We usually talk about bowl locations as a mere geographic advantage. SEC teams get to play close to home, right? But that’s not the main thing. It’s how they build their teams and the weaknesses they can hide.