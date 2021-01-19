Chatelain: If the Big Ten wants titles, make those SEC teams come play in the cold

The forecast calls for 30 degrees and snow. Football weather.
Come Sunday, when the NFC Championship game kicks off at Lambeau Field, we might see Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady firing spirals through snowflakes.
Three hours later and 600 miles south, the Chiefs and Bills are looking at wind and rain at Arrowhead Stadium.
Anyone got a problem with that?
Of course not. The NFL embraces the elements at playoff time. Think of the Ice Bowl at Lambeau. The Fog Bowl at Soldier Field. San Diego at Cincinnati in minus-59 wind chill. Adam Viniatieri’s miracle kick (following the Tuck Rule) to beat the Raiders in a blizzard. These snapshots become part of NFL lore.
To reach a Super Bowl, you must build a team capable of winning in the cold. It’s part of the sport’s charm. Which is why college football’s contrast is so striking.
College football flees from cold weather like a 75-year-old bocce ball legend with a timeshare in Boca Raton.
Why? Bowl traditions, mostly. They started as a winter vacation for college football teams. Glorified exhibition games in paradise. Midwestern fans opened their pockets to Florida and California bowl directors and never stopped. They’ve convinced themselves that weather for every postseason game should be like officials — unnoticeable.
It’s an underrated factor in the sport’s Southern dominance.
Now wait a second, you say. Alabama doesn’t win national championships because of playoff sites; it wins because of Nick Saban. That’s mostly true. But the degree of difficulty changes considerably when you never have to worry about playing in bitter cold.
Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, just like Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler, confronted unpredictable autumns in the Midwest by building their offenses upon the running game. They had no choice. If it’s sleeting the day Oklahoma comes to town, you can’t just postpone. Somehow you gotta move the ball.
Out of necessity, power became their identity, just as it is today at programs like Wisconsin. So why do the Badgers have to yield their potential advantage every postseason?
It’s the equivalent of Rafa Nadal developing his masterful topspin shots on Spanish clay, then agreeing to play every Grand Slam on grass. It’s Seve Ballesteros, at the peak of his creative genius, bypassing the British Open every year to play another U.S. Open.
We usually talk about bowl locations as a mere geographic advantage. SEC teams get to play close to home, right? But that’s not the main thing. It’s how they build their teams and the weaknesses they can hide.
Think how many national championships Osborne might have won if half the Orange Bowls had been played in Kansas City or Chicago.
Does Florida State beat the Huskers on New Year’s 1994? Does Miami upset Osborne’s Scoring Explosion a decade earlier? How ‘bout Clemson at the ’82 Orange Bowl?
While chewing on those hypotheticals, ask yourself if we ever consider NFL playoff games illegitimate because they’re played in the cold. Of course not. It’s part of the obstacle course to a Super Bowl. Often the hardest part.
When the 2007 New York Giants upset Brett Favre's Packers in a minus-23 degree wind chill — remember Tom Coughlin’s face looked like a crusty tomato — the accomplishment didn’t diminish the Giants’ Super Bowl run. It enhanced it.
So why should college be different? If Ohio State has to build a team capable of winning on Thanksgiving weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan, AND capable of winning New Year’s night in the cozy Superdome, why shouldn’t Alabama have to? The last time the Crimson Tide played in sub-freezing weather was 1998. No kidding.
The Big Ten spends so much time and energy looking for ways to compete with the SEC, even re-writing its rulebook (and compromising its integrity) to maximize Ohio State’s chances of beating 'Bama.
Yet its best hope of turning the tables might be as simple as flipping the compass. Incorporate Big Ten stadiums into the College Football Playoff rotation. Make the SEC come north for winter, even if it’s just quarterfinal games at home sites. It won’t just boost Big Ten schools, it’ll force the SEC to re-think how they build their programs.
I know, it all sounds like a pipe dream. The Big Ten won’t even play the occasional conference championship game outdoors. No way administrators are skipping a free winter vacation to Florida.
The irony here is that warm-weather All-Americans eventually have to put on their parkas. The NFL’s best franchises overwhelmingly sit above the Mason-Dixon Line.
Since 2010, New England has hosted five AFC Championship Games, Kansas City two (Sunday will be three), Denver two and Pittsburgh one. That’s it. The NFC trends a little warmer in the playoffs, but Green Bay, Chicago, Philadelphia and Seattle in January aren’t exactly Pasadena.
We won’t see any Rose Bowl-style parades this weekend in Green Bay or Kansas City. We’ll have to settle for a complete test of football.