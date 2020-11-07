Chatelain: It's hard to believe Scott Frost's offense is holding him back

Just for a moment, put aside the quarterback quandary and step back in time to November 2017. I know, it’s a lifetime.

But three years ago this week, I flew to Florida to write about the hottest young head coach in the sport. The guy who’d turned UCF football into the best show in Orlando. Eat your heart out, Mickey Mouse.

“We’re kinda getting to the point," Scott Frost said then, "... If we don’t have 38 points and 400 yards at halftime, then everybody wonders what’s wrong."

Do you remember Frost’s final games before accepting the Nebraska job? A 49-42 thriller over South Florida on Black Friday 2017, followed by a 62-55 fireworks show against Memphis.

That's 111 points in two Saturdays! Receivers running free like cheetahs! An undersized quarterback playing like Johnny Manziel!

At the time, there was no guarantee that Frost would become the next Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney. Nebraska fans understood that. But you could be certain of one thing: The guy knew how to score.

Who could’ve imagined that three years later Frost would be failing as a head coach because of his offense.

Really?!?