Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers' debut was main attraction during Huskers' 1970 opener

The New Jersey lineman, like Rodgers, was making his debut. “It seems like it would never come,” he said the week of the opener. “I’ve been setting my sights on starting ever since I decided to come to Nebraska.”

When defensive tackle Dave Walline crashed the Wake Forest backfield, Glover recovered the fumble, setting up another touchdown, this one by Kinney: 14-3.

For all the highlights, the crowd couldn’t get enough of Rodgers.

His first carry came on an inside reverse, one of offensive architect Tom Osborne’s new wrinkles. Johnny eluded the defensive end, leaving “that fella standing there counting his change,” according to KFAB play-by-play man Lyell Bremser.

Rodgers was just getting warmed up.

Early in the second quarter, he beat the Wake Forest secondary deep and Tagge connected for a 61-yard touchdown. They had tried the same play earlier, but Rodgers admittedly messed up.

“Tagge had a few words for me on the sideline after that one,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t miss the second chance.”