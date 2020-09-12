Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers' debut was main attraction during Huskers' 1970 opener

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
All aboard.
On Sept. 12, 1970, more than 100 members of the Cornhusker Club in South Omaha paid $16.50 to board railroad cars bound for college football’s big time. Their Saturday tradition dated back several years, but anticipation had never been higher.
Husker football was ready to roll.
Ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP poll, Bob Devaney’s team finished 1969 with seven straight wins, including a 44-14 beating of nemesis Oklahoma. Devaney, who’d rebounded from turmoil in 1967 and ’68, played down the hype entering the season opener against Wake Forest.
“A lot of people seem to be predicting great things for us. I hope they’re right and not just trying to be nice because I’m getting a little older.”
But the coach recognized his talent, especially on offense. Two prolific junior quarterbacks, Jerry Tagge and Van Brownson. Two explosive tailbacks, Jeff Kinney and Joe Orduna, the latter of whom missed the ’69 season with a knee injury. A speedy receiver in Guy Ingles. And the main attraction, a North Omaha phenom who could’ve gone anywhere in the country out of Tech High.
Johnny Rodgers.
The sophomore wingback — freshmen weren’t eligible — made his first impression that spring at the Red-White scrimmage with a pair of nifty receptions and dazzling punt returns in the mud.
Now imagine how much quicker he could be on Memorial Stadium’s brand-new carpet. For the first time, Nebraska installed AstroTurf on its home field. It wasn’t the only major change to gameday.
The Huskers sported new helmets, too. Gone was the “NU” logo on the side. Equipment manager Gib Babcock ran out of “U” decals. So now it was just “N.”
Maybe the changes stirred a few butterflies. Kinney fumbled on Nebraska’s second possession and Wake Forest kicked a field goal.
That’s when Rodgers produced his first roar, returning a kickoff 37 yards. Then Tagge hit Ingles for 45 yards, setting up Nebraska’s first touchdown: 7-3.
Devaney had spent fall camp worried about his defense; only three starters returned. He considered his secondary too slow, his defensive ends too green, his interior too small. Sophomore Rich Glover might’ve taken offense.
The New Jersey lineman, like Rodgers, was making his debut. “It seems like it would never come,” he said the week of the opener. “I’ve been setting my sights on starting ever since I decided to come to Nebraska.”
When defensive tackle Dave Walline crashed the Wake Forest backfield, Glover recovered the fumble, setting up another touchdown, this one by Kinney: 14-3.
For all the highlights, the crowd couldn’t get enough of Rodgers.
His first carry came on an inside reverse, one of offensive architect Tom Osborne’s new wrinkles. Johnny eluded the defensive end, leaving “that fella standing there counting his change,” according to KFAB play-by-play man Lyell Bremser.
Rodgers was just getting warmed up.
Early in the second quarter, he beat the Wake Forest secondary deep and Tagge connected for a 61-yard touchdown. They had tried the same play earlier, but Rodgers admittedly messed up.
“Tagge had a few words for me on the sideline after that one,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t miss the second chance.”
For the day, Nebraska’s offense showed off power and speed. Kinney rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries. Orduna had 50 on 10 rushes. Tagge completed 9 for 12 for 168 yards. (Brownson’s inflamed elbow kept him out.) Wake’s only touchdown came in the final minute against backups.
Devaney grumbled about two fumbles, nine penalties, a blocked punt and a leaky run defense, stating that Nebraska couldn’t beat its next opponent, USC, playing like this. Wake Forest coach Cal Stoll was more positive.
“They have a stable of backs the caliber of which I haven’t seen for some time,” Stoll said. “We had two championship teams at Michigan State and Nebraska’s backs would rank with any of them.”
And the new wingback? “That Rodgers is everything they say he is.”
By Saturday night, the focus in Lincoln had shifted to Game 2. Husker fans watched USC dominate Alabama in Birmingham, 42-21. Oh boy.
Could Devaney’s team really compete with the Trojans on their home turf? Ready or not, Nebraska was about to find out how good it was.