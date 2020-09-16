Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers made Tom Osborne's Husker offense come to life

If a defense lined up a corner on the right side, a corner on the left side and safety in the middle, the quarterback would call “71 Double Takeoff.” All four receivers go deep. Read the single safety and throw away from him. Touchdown.

“If you tried to defend four quick receivers with a three-deep zone, you’re screwed,” Ingles said.

Nebraska’s attack produced big numbers in ’69. But it really flourished in 1970 with the arrival of Johnny Rodgers. Impeccable timing, huh?

Rodgers, the Tech High phenom, completed his decorated prep career in November ’68, just before Nebraska’s 47-0 loss at Oklahoma. At that moment, Devaney’s chances of landing the best in-state recruit since Gale Sayers didn’t look promising.

Rodgers wanted to get out of Nebraska. He wanted to go to USC, not just because of its prestige and history, but its tradition of Black standouts.

In 1970, The World-Herald reported that the Trojans pulled his scholarship offer when they discovered that Rodgers lacked a prerequisite credit in geometry — he’d need summer school to be eligible.

Fifty years later, Rodgers says USC didn’t pay him much attention. “My dream was to go there. They didn’t really have that much interest.”