Chatelain: Lessons Clester Johnson learned at Nebraska will help son Keagan thrive at Iowa

Keagan Johnson approached his dad with a sense of wonder and shock.
“I can’t believe it’s over. It’s over!”
Mid-term graduation this week snuck up on the Bellevue West senior. It caught his dad off guard, too. Suddenly the memories flooded Clester Johnson’s mind. All the youth soccer tournaments and junior high football games and fatherly pep talks.
“You think you’re gonna have them forever,” Clester said. “Technically we do. But once they go to college, it turns into something a little different. It’s like your job is over.”
A bright college future, of course, is why Keagan is leaving home six months before his classmates. Wednesday one of the state’s best football prospects signed his letter of intent to the University of Iowa. If that sentence sounds awkward, well, you aren’t the only one.
Somehow Clester Johnson, leading receiver on Nebraska’s 1995 national championship team, a man who still celebrates and agonizes over Husker games each week, produced three all-state receivers, all of whom cheered the Big Red. Yet how many went to Nebraska?
Zero.
Clester can’t believe it, either. But recruiting, like most receiver routes, depends on good timing. When Clester’s oldest, C.J., was Nebraska's best high school receiver in 2014, Nebraska’s coaching staff — notably Tim Beck — didn’t think very highly of in-state skill players. C.J. signed with Wyoming.
A year later, Cade came along. He’s an NFL prospect now, but he bloomed late and landed at South Dakota State.
Of the three, Keagan’s departure seems most likely to disturb Husker fans. Nebraska wanted him, no doubt. He chose the Hawkeyes not because he didn’t love Nebraska, Clester said, but because he wants to compete for championships and play in the NFL. He sees brighter days across the river.
“He’s not making this decision based on emotions or fandom,” Clester said. “He’s making decisions based on where is he going to grow?
“If Nebraska was winning and was stable and we could see the light at the end of the tunnel, without a doubt it would’ve been very hard for Keagan to not go to Nebraska.”
But Keagan sees a Husker senior class that will graduate without a winning season — that hasn’t happened since 1961. According to Clester, Keagan wondered if he’d meet his potential and have fun in Lincoln. “We couldn’t answer that question.”
Keagan put it more bluntly back in May when he chose Iowa. “At the end of the day, times have changed. No knock on Nebraska's program but it's not the same as when (dad) played.”
One irony of Keagan Johnson’s decision? The lessons Clester delivered to his sons — the foundation of their success — came directly from Nebraska.
Clester was the 1991 World-Herald high school athlete of the year, the rare combination of standout quarterback, wrestler and high hurdler. Precisely the type of versatile prospect Tom Osborne sought.
But Clester gravitated to bad influences. He mostly squandered three semesters as he searched for the right position.
“Even on championship teams, you got screw-ups,” he said. “People that are just not focused. If you fall into the wrong set of friends, it can mess up your whole career.”
He still remembers the turning point. An offseason team meeting Osborne held between the 1992 and ’93 seasons, following Nebraska’s Orange Bowl 27-14 loss to Florida State.
“I will NEVER forget this speech,” Clester said. “Coach Osborne comes in front of the whole team. At this time, my grades are terrible. My relationships are shaky.
“He said, fellas, if this team is going to get better, you need to evaluate everything you have going on in your life. I felt like he was talking to me!”
Clester turned around his career, as did many of his teammates. Nebraska went 36-1 his final three seasons.
Those are the stories Clester preached to his sons the past 10 years. Be like Tommie Frazier, Grant Wistrom, Ahman Green and Troy Dumas. Manage your time. Learn your playbook. Work!
High school accolades don’t matter, Clester told his boys. Big talk doesn’t matter. The only way to earn respect from older teammates is making the team better. “Can you come in and just ball?”
That is Keagan’s intent at Iowa. His dad raves about his maturity and discipline. Keagan possesses the best elements of his older brothers, notably C.J.’s size and Cade’s determination. And he knows where to find motivation. Keagan heard his share of criticism after shunning the Huskers.
“He noticed,” Clester said.
Keagan’s task the next four years is pretty standard. Kids leave home for college all the time. But put yourself in the old man’s shoes. How does Clester handle a heart torn between his cherished past and his son’s promising future?
What happens on Nov. 6, 2021 when Clester walks into Memorial Stadium — as he has dozens of times — and sees Keagan on the opposing sideline? The sideline of Nebraska’s chief rival?
Clester considers the question and starts laughing, long and hard because it buys him time to come up with an answer. Finally, the laughing stops.
“It’s my child, man. It’s my child. At the end of the day, I’ll probably have my red shirt under my black shirt.”
