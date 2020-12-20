Chatelain: Lessons Clester Johnson learned at Nebraska will help son Keagan thrive at Iowa

A year later, Cade came along. He’s an NFL prospect now, but he bloomed late and landed at South Dakota State.

Of the three, Keagan’s departure seems most likely to disturb Husker fans. Nebraska wanted him, no doubt. He chose the Hawkeyes not because he didn’t love Nebraska, Clester said, but because he wants to compete for championships and play in the NFL. He sees brighter days across the river.

“He’s not making this decision based on emotions or fandom,” Clester said. “He’s making decisions based on where is he going to grow?

“If Nebraska was winning and was stable and we could see the light at the end of the tunnel, without a doubt it would’ve been very hard for Keagan to not go to Nebraska.”

But Keagan sees a Husker senior class that will graduate without a winning season — that hasn’t happened since 1961. According to Clester, Keagan wondered if he’d meet his potential and have fun in Lincoln. “We couldn’t answer that question.”

Keagan put it more bluntly back in May when he chose Iowa. “At the end of the day, times have changed. No knock on Nebraska's program but it's not the same as when (dad) played.”