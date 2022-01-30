Chatelain: Many doubted the Bengals, but Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow thrive as underdogs

“We’ve got that stuff in our memory bank,” he said. “We knew that we were going to be able to go win that game.”

What makes Taylor a potentially great NFL head coach isn’t play-calling or fiery pep talks; it’s his ability to build trust with coaches and players. Most notably Burrow.

Coach and quarterback are different in considerable ways. Burrow came to the NFL with a Heisman Trophy, a national championship ring and overflowing charisma. Asked Sunday if the jewels in his new “JB9” necklace were real, Burrow said, “I make too much money for them not to be.”

Zac Taylor wouldn't say that. But he appreciates Burrow's "edge." They share football acumen, competitive toughness, first-class leadership skills and, yes, Husker pedigree.

Remember, Burrow knew the glory of Memorial Stadium before Taylor did. Little Joe spent his preschool days in Lincoln shadowing big brother Jamie, a Husker linebacker, and dad Jimmy, who worked on Frank Solich's staff. After Solich got fired, the Burrow family moved to Ohio, where Joe became a blue-chip quarterback.

(Nebraska bypassed him twice, but you already knew that.)