Chatelain: Many doubted the Bengals, but Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow thrive as underdogs

When the overtime field goal split the uprights, culminating one of the most stunning comebacks in NFL playoff history, the CBS cameras flashed to the jubilant sideline, where the head coach and his quarterback — the foundation of the Cincinnati Bengals renovation — shared a handshake, a hug and smiles.
Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow should’ve taken a bow, too. On Sunday, they earned their claim as the biggest NFL postseason surprise of the 21st century and one of the most lovable Super Bowl underdogs ever.
Who could’ve seen it coming so soon?
“If you would’ve told me before the season that we’d be going to the Super Bowl, I probably would’ve called you crazy,” Burrow said. “But … nothing surprises me now. I know the kind of guys that we have.”
Back in August, Vegas oddsmakers ranked 38-year-old Taylor among the most likely NFL coaches to get fired in 2021. He’d gone 6-25-1 his first two seasons as a head coach. And Burrow, for all of his talent and moxie, was coming off a torn ACL suffered midway through his rookie year.
Yet somehow on Sunday, they entered the NFL’s toughest environment (Arrowhead Stadium), fell 18 points behind football’s scariest force (Patrick Mahomes) and found a way to claw back.
“Everyone stepped up, man,” Taylor told sportscaster Jim Nantz from the trophy ceremony. “We’re not done yet.”
Are you ready for a little Big Red flavor at the Super Bowl? Are you ready to learn all about Taylor's football journey? He’ll be under the microscope the next two weeks — in all the fun ways.
You’ll hear again about his tutelage under Rams coach Sean McVay. His childhood in Norman, Oklahoma, rooting for the Sooners, where his dad played defensive back. You’ll hear about his two years in Lincoln, restoring pride to Nebraska in 2005-06.
Taylor’s triumph is poetic in part because he got his heart broken in the same Arrowhead Stadium 15 years ago. Taylor threw for 282 yards in the 2006 Big 12 title game, but three interceptions and six second-half drives into Oklahoma territory without a single score left him devastated.
“Anytime you come to a championship, you come in expecting to win and expecting to celebrate," he said then.
To win his first AFC championship 15 years later in Kansas City? Pretty special.
Taylor didn’t reference 2006 Oklahoma on Sunday night. He did compare the Bengals’ rally to a Week 4 second-half comeback over Jacksonville. He also compared it to the Week 17 comeback against Kansas City, when Cincinnati rallied from 11 points down at halftime.
“We’ve got that stuff in our memory bank,” he said. “We knew that we were going to be able to go win that game.”
What makes Taylor a potentially great NFL head coach isn’t play-calling or fiery pep talks; it’s his ability to build trust with coaches and players. Most notably Burrow.
Coach and quarterback are different in considerable ways. Burrow came to the NFL with a Heisman Trophy, a national championship ring and overflowing charisma. Asked Sunday if the jewels in his new “JB9” necklace were real, Burrow said, “I make too much money for them not to be.”
Zac Taylor wouldn't say that. But he appreciates Burrow's "edge." They share football acumen, competitive toughness, first-class leadership skills and, yes, Husker pedigree.
Remember, Burrow knew the glory of Memorial Stadium before Taylor did. Little Joe spent his preschool days in Lincoln shadowing big brother Jamie, a Husker linebacker, and dad Jimmy, who worked on Frank Solich's staff. After Solich got fired, the Burrow family moved to Ohio, where Joe became a blue-chip quarterback.
(Nebraska bypassed him twice, but you already knew that.)
Burrow’s arm is extraordinary, but so are his intangibles. Taylor referenced a third-quarter mess when, on second-and-10 near midfield, he called one of Burrow’s “all-time favorite plays.” The Chiefs spoiled it with coverage and a blitz. “It was a disaster,” Taylor said. But Burrow escaped and found Ja’Marr Chase for a first down.
“When the game is on the line,” Taylor said, “he’s gonna figure it out.”
Over the next several years, Taylor and Burrow will have to figure out much more. How to manage expectations. How to stay on top of the Ravens, Steelers, Browns — and Chiefs. But right now, every playoff win feels like a bonus.
Nothing in sports is quite as much fun as a great team ahead of schedule.
