Chatelain: Moving Oklahoma game would've been Nebraska's 'Gaffe of the Century'

NU faces a rigorous schedule this fall. Frost might want a lightweight on Sept. 18 to boost confidence and help a bowl bid. But this is Oklahoma. This isn’t Mike Riley, Bill Callahan or Bo Pelini in the captain’s chair. Frost knows the appeal of this showdown.

So what if NU loses 48-10? That’s better than ducking a top-five opponent and compromising the foundation of your program. You can’t tell players and recruits “No fear of failure,” then run from this opportunity.

This gives Husker critics another swing at the Big Red piñata. Look at these fools, they’ll say! The Huskers act like tough guys, then immediately run from a real fight. Another chance to dunk on Frost.

The feedback won’t be much better locally. Remember how fans turned on Shawn Eichorst after he abandoned Black Friday? This is worse.

But image concerns aside, the bigger concern is what the story might say about Frost’s belief in his team. If indeed he wants to replace Oklahoma with a cupcake, then he’s not as confident as he’s indicated this offseason. That’s a bad sign.

I don’t know if we’ll get the whole truth on this one. This morning’s social media backlash will likely prompt Nebraska to proclaim its commitment to Oklahoma on Sept. 18, no matter how it feels deep inside.