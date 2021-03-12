Chatelain: Moving Oklahoma game would've been Nebraska's 'Gaffe of the Century'

Editor's note: This column was originally posted Friday morning before the statement from Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos was released confirming that NU did explore the possibility of adding another home game to replace the Oklahoma game, but the Huskers ultimately decided to stick with playing the Sooners. Below is the column as it originally ran.
* * *
The Gaffe of the Century.
That's what it would be if Nebraska wiggled out of the Oklahoma game on Sept. 18, 2021.
The stupidest public relations mistake in a generation. Man, woman and child, you better put ‘em in the aisle — before they shout profanities.
Scott Frost and Bill Moos couldn’t possibly be so short-sighted, right? For 10 years Nebraskans have wanted this home-and-home series. Tom Osborne prioritized getting it on the books before he retired as athletic director.
The 50-year reunion encapsulates so many things Husker fans love and cherish about their program. The old legends together again! The pomp and circumstance!
What happened here? I suspect someone in the Sooner athletic department leaked this news, hoping the headline will pressure NU to stay. Maybe it’s overblown, but if it were fabricated you’d think Nebraska would’ve responded by now.
NU faces a rigorous schedule this fall. Frost might want a lightweight on Sept. 18 to boost confidence and help a bowl bid. But this is Oklahoma. This isn’t Mike Riley, Bill Callahan or Bo Pelini in the captain’s chair. Frost knows the appeal of this showdown.
So what if NU loses 48-10? That’s better than ducking a top-five opponent and compromising the foundation of your program. You can’t tell players and recruits “No fear of failure,” then run from this opportunity.
This gives Husker critics another swing at the Big Red piñata. Look at these fools, they’ll say! The Huskers act like tough guys, then immediately run from a real fight. Another chance to dunk on Frost.
The feedback won’t be much better locally. Remember how fans turned on Shawn Eichorst after he abandoned Black Friday? This is worse.
But image concerns aside, the bigger concern is what the story might say about Frost’s belief in his team. If indeed he wants to replace Oklahoma with a cupcake, then he’s not as confident as he’s indicated this offseason. That’s a bad sign.
I don’t know if we’ll get the whole truth on this one. This morning’s social media backlash will likely prompt Nebraska to proclaim its commitment to Oklahoma on Sept. 18, no matter how it feels deep inside.
But we know this much: Thousands of Husker fans have struggled these past 10 years to find reasons to continue giving their time, money and (most importantly) their heart to the program. They have endured private disappointments and national humiliations, blindly trusting a reward was coming in the end.