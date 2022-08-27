Chatelain: Nebraska football is an empty box and has been for a decade

A great linebacker can spot vulnerability a mile away. He sees it in film study, he senses it before the snap, he feels it when the shoulder pads crunch.

Give a great linebacker a whiff of weakness and he’ll spend 60 minutes trying to exploit it.

Pat Fitzgerald was an All-American linebacker at Northwestern in 1995 and ’96, maximizing his talent, epitomizing grit. No surprise that Fitz exposed Nebraska football’s fatal flaws Saturday in another season-opening, Big Red flop.

Spit out the Kool-Aid and grab a shot of whiskey, it's going to be a long season in Lincoln.

Fitzgerald doesn’t own the Huskers like Kirk Ferentz or Paul Chryst does. Just 11 months ago, the Northwestern coach got humiliated by Scott Frost in Lincoln, 56-7.

But Fitzgerald does know the blueprint to beat Frost. Make the Huskers go four quarters. Test their composure, discipline and endurance. If you keep Frost in the pressure cooker, eventually, inevitably, he’ll melt. Doesn’t matter how much his roster changes, or how much money his school spends.

Over and over Saturday, Fitzgerald stood there like Rocky Balboa in front Clubber Lang, toying with Frost, daring the Huskers to throw the knockout punch. When Frost whiffed, Fitz started hammering the body.

As a child of the 1990s, who watched Frost flatten defenders on option keepers, it is still hard to comprehend how soft Nebraska has become. Physically. Mentally. Emotionally. Spiritually. But Saturday’s result in Ireland laid it bare, again.

Doesn’t matter how many faces change, the product does not. Frost has enough talent to win. He can’t get out of his own way.

If the coach is fired this fall, his third-quarter onside kick attempt might go down as the defining play of his career here. It reminded me of 2015 at Illinois, when Tommy Armstrong threw incomplete on third-and-7 in the final minute, when taking a knee would’ve nearly exhausted the clock. The Illini rallied to beat Mike Riley.

Frost’s flop in Saturday’s third quarter belongs in the same category. The Huskers led 28-17. Northwestern was gassed. Frost gave them second life with a silly, reckless decision.

Fitzgerald, by contrast, chose the opposite approach, as if he were coaching in a snowstorm. Be conservative. Keep applying pressure. Make Nebraska beat you. He took a chance that Frost’s 5-20 record in one-score games would carry over. And it did.

Afterward, Frost tipped his hat to Northwestern's coaches and seemed to question his own: “I think we’re going to have to learn as an offensive staff that you’ve got to be a little creative in this league.”

Surely he's talking schematic nuances here, but Frost's division is hardly known for creativity. Is Fitzgerald an innovator? Is Ferentz or Chryst or P.J. Fleck or Bret Bielema, all of whom beat Frost in 2021. Those programs laugh at Nebraska’s lack of fundamentals and player development. That's where they win.

That's where Nebraska loses.

To Big Ten peers, Frost's Huskers resemble the point guard who makes 30-foot stepback 3s one possession ... then dribbles the ball off his foot the next. The golfer who hammers 350-yard drives ... then chunks pitching wedge into the front bunker. The record-breaking tennis server ... who can’t handle a simple volley on match point. Northwestern just kept bunting the ball back to the middle of the court Saturday, waiting for Big Red to stumble

Fitzgerald knows what the Huskers are — and more importantly what they aren’t. Everyone does.

Nebraska fans can take pride in the social-media hype videos that generate millions of page views. They can boast of pep rallies halfway around the world. But it’s all fancy wrapping paper for an empty box. The program is hollow. And has been now for a decade.

Mark Whipple’s offense collapsed in the final 22 minutes. Erik Chinander’s defense couldn’t stop Northwestern’s running game or summon a pass rush. And before all that, Nebraska committed yet another game-changing, special-teams gaffe.

What turns the tide? Who reverses the curse? Barring a turnaround, the focus will soon shift back to another great linebacker, another gritty All-American from the 1990s, just a few years older than Fitzgerald.

Trev Alberts.

Alberts made a shrewd move last November. The Husker fan base, despite all the misery of the past five years, wasn’t convinced that Frost could really be the worst Big Red coach in 60 years. So Alberts retained Frost, cutting his pay and urging him to overhaul his staff.