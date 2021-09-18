Chatelain: Nebraska-Oklahoma reunion provides history lesson and 'goosebumps'

For a few moments, Husker chants of “Go Big Red” drowned out the Sooner nail-biting and you couldn’t help but wonder if Glover and Rodgers had woken the old spirits. Not since Scott Frost beat Washington in 1997 had the Huskers played a Top-5 opponent on the road within a touchdown.

Ultimately, the Huskers couldn’t force a punt soon enough. Unlike 1971, they couldn’t mount a game-winning drive. They still need a difference-maker like Glover or Rodgers. But their effort — especially on defense — turned a potential humiliation (23-point underdogs!) into a potential turning point.

The hype for OU-NU began a week ago, but Frost didn’t really educate his players until Thursday night when he started taking them through his childhood memories. On Friday, the Husker legends rolled into Norman and met at Joe Washington’s cigar bar.

Quarterback Jerry Tagge greeted teammates he hasn’t seen in 50 years. The stories of Thanksgiving Day ’71 are a little “embellished,” Tagge said, but they still satisfy the soul, like turkey and mashed potatoes.