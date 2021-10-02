Chatelain: Nebraska restores a little magic to Memorial Stadium with win over Northwestern

Alberts credited the NU marketing team.

“We’ve had great play on the field and not a great presentation,” he said. “We’ve had great presentation that didn’t match the play. We really wanted to put something all together. We wanted to try something new and really engage the crowd and do something different and fun.”

Will fans see it again?

“It has to be organic, it’s not something that’s forced,” Alberts said. “But we love traditions around here. If we could do something that fans enjoy and love, we’ll keep doing it.

“People do like fire. I’ve noticed that. We seemed to have a lot of fire in this game.”

For too many years, the Huskers lacked a spark in Memorial Stadium. From 2017 to 2019 alone, fans witnessed more losses (12) than wins (nine). In other words, Nebraska lost more games in three seasons than it dropped in the ’80s and ’90s combined.

Sellouts have continued, but mostly out of social obligation. Cheers often felt hollow or desperate. Ask yourself this: When was the last time you walked out of Memorial Stadium thrilled and fulfilled? The 2018 snowball fight against Michigan State? The Michigan State last-minute upset in 2015?