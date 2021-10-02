Chatelain: Nebraska restores a little magic to Memorial Stadium with win over Northwestern

LINCOLN — Voices were already hoarse from the 83-yard option dash and the 84-yard punt and 49 points in three quarters. Then, just after 9 p.m., the lights went out.
What is this?
While viewers at home endured another round of TV commercials, fans inside Memorial Stadium experienced a new stimulant: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, set to flashing lights, torches in the end zones and a glowing red light on the big screens boasting a simple message:
“No place like Nebraska.”
For a solid three minutes, fans, players and coaches bounced, cheered and grinned. It felt like an O Street bar at midnight. It felt like a fresh start for a program begging for a new identity.
“That was unbelievable,” coach Scott Frost said. “That thing at the end of the third quarter, wow.”
Said Adrian Martinez: “Nothing short of amazing. That was a special environment right there.”
It’s a little hard to describe or fathom what the heck happened here Saturday night. Following two devastating road losses — the latest of which seriously tested fans’ sanity — a declining powerhouse reinvented itself with trendy, new offensive plays, hard-nosed defense and an old-fashioned beatdown of the defending division champs.
The party started on the first offensive snap, Martinez’s bomb to Samori Touré, and rarely let up. It culminated a week when Athletic Director Trev Alberts spoke publicly about a new long-term vision for Memorial Stadium. Imagine fewer seats, modernized concourses, more space to move and mingle. Good for him. The century-old mansion could use an upgrade.
But you know what Memorial Stadium needs more than anything? Something to cheer for. Something to shout about. If your team is good enough, a person will gladly shell out $75 to press sweaty thighs with farmers from Blue Hill or Silver Creek.
Memorial Stadium didn’t become a college football icon because of bells and whistles. It got there because of elite teams and must-see moments.
Nebraska’s most important tradition isn’t the sellout streak or the Tunnel Walk or Hail Varsity. It’s winning. And too often Husker fans have focused on the ornaments so they don’t have to examine the dying tree. But Saturday night delivered a sweet reminder that performance and presentation can work in tandem.
Afterward, players and fans couldn’t stop talking about those three minutes before the final quarter.
Said Martinez: “I remember telling someone on the sideline, he said, why do you think there’s so many people here still? I was like, well one, it’s a pride thing. ... Two, I know there’s going to be a great light show.”
Alberts credited the NU marketing team.
“We’ve had great play on the field and not a great presentation,” he said. “We’ve had great presentation that didn’t match the play. We really wanted to put something all together. We wanted to try something new and really engage the crowd and do something different and fun.”
Will fans see it again?
“It has to be organic, it’s not something that’s forced,” Alberts said. “But we love traditions around here. If we could do something that fans enjoy and love, we’ll keep doing it.
“People do like fire. I’ve noticed that. We seemed to have a lot of fire in this game.”
For too many years, the Huskers lacked a spark in Memorial Stadium. From 2017 to 2019 alone, fans witnessed more losses (12) than wins (nine). In other words, Nebraska lost more games in three seasons than it dropped in the ’80s and ’90s combined.
Sellouts have continued, but mostly out of social obligation. Cheers often felt hollow or desperate. Ask yourself this: When was the last time you walked out of Memorial Stadium thrilled and fulfilled? The 2018 snowball fight against Michigan State? The Michigan State last-minute upset in 2015?
I’ve forgotten fans’ pure joy and satisfaction during a resounding home blowout against a respectable program. Here’s the intriguing part. It might be the start of something bigger.
Look at the remaining schedule.
No disrespect to road games up north — Minnesota and Wisconsin — but 2021 will be defined by what happens in Lincoln.
Michigan. Purdue. Ohio State. Iowa. Buckle up.
If a frenzied crowd and a new fourth-quarter tradition can strike thunder into Memorial Stadium, maybe the Huskers can reclaim home-field advantage and turn this old mansion into a house of pain — for opponents. Maybe they don’t have to limit their goals to bowl eligibility. Maybe they can deliver the statement wins — the late-season run — that changes Frost’s program for good.
It may sound like wishful thinking, especially after all the Husker horrors we’ve witnessed the past seven years. But Memorial Stadium restored a little magic Saturday night and, better yet, created some new magic.
The night produced an environment that Alberts and Frost and 90,000 have waited for. The kind of atmosphere that’s hard to describe and harder to resist. What’s the best compliment? You had to be there.
When it was over, Alberts was waiting just outside the Husker tunnel to congratulate players and coaches. He hugged a few defensive linemen. Then he hugged Frost, completing a night of catharsis.
“We haven’t had that for a while around here,” Alberts said. “Next week could be a lot of fun.”
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain