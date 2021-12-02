Chatelain: Others have had hard-luck seasons like Nebraska's. What happened next?

Brian Kelly looked helpless.
One of the best college football coaches of his generation — four years removed from a 12-0 regular season — just watched his Fighting Irish collapse again in the fourth quarter, this time on Senior Day. A 24-7 lead over 8-3 Virginia Tech became a 34-31 defeat, Notre Dame’s seventh loss by eight points or fewer.
“I’m lost for words as to what to tell them,” Kelly said. “It’s just been a difficult year. They work so hard, they play so hard, they’ve been ahead in so many of these games and been so close in the fourth quarter.”
That was November 2016, the head-scratching smudge on Kelly’s head-coaching record. Notre Dame finished 4-8 and Kelly nearly lost his job. If you follow Nebraska these days, you’ll spot familiar themes in Kelly’s worst team.
Negative turnover margin. Shaky quarterback play. Special-teams messes. Poor offense in the clutch.
“Part of the whole culture,” Kelly later told Sports Illustrated, “I let slip up.”
Scott Frost might have broken a college football record in 2021 with eight one-possession losses, but he isn’t without peers. During the past 25 years, you can find a few Power Five teams who check several of the same boxes. Not many, but a few.
» Eight or more losses.
» A positive point differential (Nebraska scored 63 more than opponents in 2021, still an astounding fact).
» Top 40 in the SP+ power rankings, a well-regarded advanced metric developed by ESPN’s Bill Connelly. (The 2021 Huskers are currently 38th.)
» An extraordinary number of single-digit defeats, especially against quality foes.
» An extremely bad “luck rating.” The gap between performance and expected win total. More on that later.
Let’s be clear: Nebraska is the best 3-9 team in college football history (hang a banner!) and represents the new gold standard of hard-luck seasons. In future decades, when a team loses a series of close games, college football stat geeks will reference NU 2021.
So it isn’t easy to find Nebraska analogues. But we tried. These are the five teams over the past 25 years that most resemble the 2021 Huskers:
Colorado 2000 (3-8)
Point differential: minus-32
SP+ ranking: 38th
Year before: 7-5
Luck rating: NA
Single-digit losses: 6
Best win: 7-5 Texas A&M
Toughest losses: No. 14 Colorado State 28-24; No. 3 Washington 17-14; at No. 8 Nebraska 34-32
The lasting memory is Gary Barnett’s look of dismay after Josh Brown booted a last-second field goal in Memorial Stadium, clinching a 34-32 win for Nebraska.
What you probably don’t recall is Barnett’s misery the previous three months. It started with a 28-24 loss to rival Colorado State. Then the Buffs went to Southern California and lost 17-14. Then they hosted eventual Rose Bowl champion Washington, and lost again, 17-14. CU always played a brutal schedule.
By Thanksgiving, Barnett had no appetite for turkey. Then Eric Crouch and Bobby Newcombe added insult to injury.
Alabama 2003 (4-9)
Point differential: minus-2
SP+ ranking: 22nd
Year before: 10-3
Luck rating: minus-2.2 (fifth-worst nationally in 2003 but not historically bad)
Single-digit losses: 6
Best win: 9-4 Southern Miss
Toughest losses: No. 3 Oklahoma 20-13; Arkansas 34-31; No. 15 Tennessee 51-43
Mike Shula, a former Crimson Tide quarterback, took over for Dennis Franchione and didn’t take long to stir up critics.
Facing the second-hardest schedule in the country, Alabama lost its first close call to Oklahoma (and Heisman winner Jason White). It went downhill from there as Bama finished 2-6 in the SEC.
The Tide even ruined a season-finale trip at Hawaii, blowing a halftime lead and losing 37-29.
TCU 2013 (4-8)
Point differential: minus-2
SP+ ranking: 31st
Year before: 7-6
Luck rating: minus-2.0 (bad but not awful)
Single-digit losses: 4
Best win: 5-7 SMU
Toughest losses: No. 14 LSU 37-27; at No. 6 Oklahoma 20-17; No. 13 Baylor 41-38
Three years after Gary Patterson went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl, he endured a nightmare. TCU opened at No. 20 before losing to LSU at Cowboys Stadium. Close losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma led to a midseason free fall, culminating with a 41-38 Senior Day loss to 10-1 Baylor.
This was TCU’s second season in the Big 12 and Patterson must have wondered what he’d gotten himself into.
Georgia Tech 2015 (3-9)
Point differential: plus-42
SP+ ranking: 43rd
Year before: 11-3
Luck rating: minus-3.6 (abysmal)
Single-digit losses: 6
Best win: 10-3 Florida State
Toughest losses: at No. 11 Notre Dame 30-22; at No. 15 North Carolina 38-31; Georgia 13-7
Like most teams on this list, Georgia Tech started in the top 25 at No. 16. It smashed two cupcakes, then lost 30-22 at then-No. 8 Notre Dame and promptly fell apart. Why is the “luck rating” historically low? A string of 50/50 games that swung against Paul Johnson, largely because of turnovers. It might have been worse, but Tech upset Florida State by blocking a field goal and returning it 78 yards as time expired.
Notre Dame 2016 (4-8)
Point differential: plus-37
SP+ ranking: 18th
Year before: 10-3
Luck rating: minus-3.3 (third-worst mark since 2002)
Single-digit losses: 7
Best win: 9-4 Miami
Toughest losses: No. 12 Stanford 17-10; Navy 28-27; No. 16 Virginia Tech 34-31
If there’s a team on this list that might be favored over 2021 Nebraska, it’s Notre Dame. That No. 18 SP+ ranking is crazy high for a 4-8 team. The Irish weren’t terrible at any one thing. Except winning.
They began 2016 on a national stage at Texas, losing 50-47 in double overtime. (Remember Joe Tessitore’s “Texas is back!”)
They blew a fourth-quarter lead to Duke. They lost in a hurricane at North Carolina State, the game’s only TD coming on a blocked punt. They lost a 10-0 halftime lead to Stanford. Lost by one to Navy. Gave up the 17-point lead to Virginia Tech. And got hammered at USC.
There you have it. Five teams that looked and played a lot like Nebraska. But analogues alone weren’t the purpose of this exercise. Here’s what is most interesting. Look what happened directly after those ugly seasons.
In 2001, Colorado shook off a slow start, rolled into November and stampeded Nebraska en route to a Big 12 championship.
In 2014, TCU proved its worth in the Big 12, going 12-1 and just missing the first College Football Playoff.
Georgia Tech nearly flipped its record upside down in 2016, jumping from 3-9 to 9-4.
And in 2017, Notre Dame solidified its powerhouse status with a 10-3 record, including a Citrus Bowl win over ... wait for it ... LSU. The next year, Notre Dame made the playoff.
How did Kelly turn it around? Boldly.
He changed seven assistants, including all three coordinators. He scrapped old practice routines, ramped up nutrition and strength and conditioning standards, changed captain selection and locker assignments, even mandated that players learn the fight song. He stopped leading the offensive staff, adopted a CEO approach and engaged more with individual players. He even took up yoga.
“It wasn’t necessarily scheme,” quarterback DeShone Kizer later told Sports Illustrated, “it wasn’t necessarily talent, it was more of us getting in the way of ourselves and all it took was a good offseason worth of great leadership and Coach Kelly making the proper adjustments.”
For Husker fans, turnaround stories like that are a source of legitimate hope. Nebraska didn’t fluke its way into fourth-quarter tussles with top-10 foes. There’s potential in Lincoln.
But there’s a slight difference. Those aforementioned coaches — Barnett, Patterson, Johnson and Kelly — were more proven quantities when they endured their nightmare seasons.
The fifth case study, Alabama 2003, is more ominous. Mike Shula went 6-6 in 2004 then 10-2 in 2005, good enough for a contract extension. In 2006, Shula regressed to 6-6 and was fired. Against LSU and Auburn, Shula was 0-8.
And who did Alabama hire to replace him? Nick Saban.
You can study Nebraska’s snake-bitten 2021 season, find historical comparisons and spot signs of a breakthrough. Or you can look at Frost’s four yucky years — not just one — and conclude that Nebraska is spinning its wheels, missing its chance to hire the next Saban.
Here’s the biggest lesson to me: History offers a guide, not a blueprint. No matter how you evaluate the odds, Frost’s success in 2022 depends on his decisions now, not a collection of data from the past 25 years.
This story could still go either way.
Postscript
One postscript from the world of nerds. And it’s bad news, Nebraska.
Despite your best efforts, you are not the unluckiest team in college football the past two decades. Remember the “luck rating” from TeamRankings.com? The site compiles advanced stats, determines how many games a team should win based on its performance and compares it to the win total.
In early November, I wrote that NU was on pace to match 2015 Georgia Tech’s minus-3.6.
Somehow Nebraska’s last three losses weren’t painful enough for the metrics. The Huskers currently sit at minus-3.5, .1 shy of Georgia Tech. Barring changes in the data due to postseason games, Nebraska will finish with the second-worst “luck” of any college football team since 2002.
I can’t handle any more disappointment.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain