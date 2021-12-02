Chatelain: Others have had hard-luck seasons like Nebraska's. What happened next?

But there’s a slight difference. Those aforementioned coaches — Barnett, Patterson, Johnson and Kelly — were more proven quantities when they endured their nightmare seasons.

The fifth case study, Alabama 2003, is more ominous. Mike Shula went 6-6 in 2004 then 10-2 in 2005, good enough for a contract extension. In 2006, Shula regressed to 6-6 and was fired. Against LSU and Auburn, Shula was 0-8.

And who did Alabama hire to replace him? Nick Saban.

You can study Nebraska’s snake-bitten 2021 season, find historical comparisons and spot signs of a breakthrough. Or you can look at Frost’s four yucky years — not just one — and conclude that Nebraska is spinning its wheels, missing its chance to hire the next Saban.

Here’s the biggest lesson to me: History offers a guide, not a blueprint. No matter how you evaluate the odds, Frost’s success in 2022 depends on his decisions now, not a collection of data from the past 25 years.

This story could still go either way.

Postscript

One postscript from the world of nerds. And it’s bad news, Nebraska.