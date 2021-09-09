Chatelain: Patience paid off for Iowa and Iowa State fans. It could for Nebraska, too

Jeff Calentine could’ve walked into Jack Trice Stadium and picked a bleacher. Any bleacher. For free.

Growing up during the 1990s in Ames, Iowa, fall Saturdays felt like a three-hour dentist visit. Let’s tighten those braces, son! Iowa State had 10 consecutive losing seasons in the 90s. The low points? Hosting Nebraska.

“That was tough to sit there and watch, especially at an impressionable age,” said Calentine, 39, who works now for the La Vista public works department. “You almost have to fall in love with Iowa State to be an Iowa State fan. Because you weren’t being drawn in by top-10 performances and beating ranked teams.

“It’s having faith that something isn’t great but could be great one day.”

Twenty-plus years later, the days have come.

Friday night, Calentine will drive from Omaha to Ames, crash a few hours — “I won’t be able to sleep, I’ll guarantee that” — and arrive at Jack Trice before dawn, hoping to catch a glimpse of “College GameDay” and absorb the biggest college football game ever in the state of Iowa.

No. 9 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Iowa. Oh my.