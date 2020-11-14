Chatelain: Penn State could have been a disaster. Instead, the Huskers have an opportunity

Frost has a lot of issues. But above all, what he must fix is a habit of the Huskers waiting for something terrible to happen and, when it doesn’t, inflicting the harm themselves.

Why has Nebraska been outscored 59-6 after halftime this year? Why were the Huskers 7-15 in games decided by six points or less since 2015?

Because losing is a habit, too, like lying, cursing or eating Halloween candy at 11 p.m.

At some point, Nebraska has to perform in the clutch. Adopt a mentality of finishing games. Recognize when it’s the superior team and act like it in the fourth quarter.

We shouldn’t be worrying about another Nebraska second-half collapse 27 games into the Frost Era. But the swagger we expected him to inspire hasn’t developed. And the mistakes that infect the Huskers one year to the next, one system to the next, just keep showing up.

We’ll likely see the pattern again. But the best deterrent for self-destruction is self-belief. And it comes in baby steps.

Maybe next time Chinander’s defense faces a clutch situation, it’ll remember what happened against Penn State and respond decisively.