Chatelain: Perhaps Scott Frost wants a do-over starting his Husker football restoration

Seeing Frost Wednesday, you couldn’t help but wonder if this really was the guy Nebraska hired? Could the high achiever who led the last-minute drive at Missouri in 1997, won a national championship for Tom Osborne, impressed Bill Belichick and Chip Kelly and went undefeated at UCF really oversee an organization this sloppy?

Now it’s worth noting the NCAA’s investigation of Nebraska is laughable in the context of its recent impotence. College sports cops don’t have the manpower or backbone to pursue Art Briles or Bill Self, but they’ll crack down on analysts?

In the big picture, Frost’s alleged mistakes here are small. They might even be irrelevant if Frost were winning. But he hasn’t.

So Wednesday’s news smudges Frost’s already scuffed-up record. It confirms the narrative that he can’t get out of his own way. It amplifies the pressure to win in 2021, especially the opener at Illinois. And perhaps most important, it comes just a month after his new boss arrived.

Trev Alberts won’t take the NCAA allegations lightly. I’ll never forget in December 2013 — two days before Christmas — when Alberts contacted The World-Herald, seeking an audience to detail an NCAA violation in the UNO hockey program.