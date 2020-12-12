Chatelain: Scott Frost can't seem to find medicine for Husker headaches

Happy Hanukkah. Merry Christmas. Hallelujah. Where’s the Tylenol.

Favored by 10 points on Senior Day, in a game necessary to avoid a fourth consecutive losing season, facing a team without 30-plus players, a 2-3 opponent that hadn’t played in three weeks, Nebraska lost inexplicably.

Again.

You can sift through the wreckage as much as your stomach will tolerate: the swing pass for minus-9 yards on the first snap, the minus-2 turnover margin, the missed 32-yard field goal, the 8-yard punt, the zero sacks, the 10-minute difference in time of possession, the 8-yard difference in average field position, the 3.8 yards per pass attempt, the holding penalty that wiped out a fourth-quarter touchdown.

But all of that boils down to this: Does Scott Frost know what he’s doing?

Not one of us has learned more football — certainly not from more impressive minds — than Nebraska’s coach. To suggest that Frost didn’t have the preparation to succeed in Lincoln is laughable.

But what good is knowledge if you can’t pass it on to your players? For three years, Frost’s pedigree hasn’t done him a bit of good. Your local high school coach wouldn't do much worse than 11 wins and 20 losses at Nebraska.