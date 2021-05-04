Chatelain: Signs of Husker progress must come in 2022 NFL draft

Which brings us back to the spring game, an exhibition designed to show off newcomers and young talent. Scott Frost is clearly building better depth, especially on defense. It should pay off against mediocre opponents and boost Nebraska to bowl eligibility this fall. But that’s not the standard.

To beat winning teams and contend in the Big Ten West, depth is only half the formula. The other half is finding game-breakers. Havoc-wreakers. And it’s not enough to see your alums drafted and making 53-man rosters. You need some NFL starters too. Guys like Lavonte David, Spencer Long and Maliek Collins.

To state it simply: Frost more often needs the best player on the field. Or three of the best five players on the field. He hasn’t, which is why the NFL has looked elsewhere.

It’s tempting to argue Nebraska’s poor draft results are a reflection of bad records, but NFL scouts find players regardless of location or winning percentage. A North Dakota State quarterback with 318 career passing attempts went No. 3 overall Thursday. The third round Friday included a center from Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater.

There’s a level of talent out there we haven’t seen here for a while. Frost might be in the process of producing it. We’ll know more in four months when Memorial Stadium fills up again.