Word came down on a Sunday, two days after a Black Friday 40-10 loss at Iowa.

Bruce Read — 16-year assistant to Mike Riley, owner of an infamous $450k salary, favorite punching bag of Husker fans — was gone. Fired after another series of special-teams gaffes in Nebraska’s 2016 season finale.

Iowa returned punts for 44 and 29 yards. Nate Gerry ran into a kicker, which led to a touchdown. Caleb Lightbourn shanked a 5-yard punt into the Kinnick Stadium bleachers.

At the time, Nebraska was 9-3 and it seemed the Huskers might be a top-10 team if only they could fix special teams.

Instead, Read became the latest example of a baffling pattern in Nebraska football. Fans (and media) identify a problem that can’t possibly get worse. Nebraska eventually replaces the culprit, only to watch the problem somehow get worse.

Fire Frank Solich; here comes Bill Callahan. Bo Pelini turns into Riley. Mark Banker out, Bob Diaco in. You get the picture. But Read might be the classic case.

In 2014, Nebraska special teams ranked No. 1 nationally, according to ESPN. No wonder Read drew the ire of fans. But his special-teams units still ranked well above average in 2016, 44th according to ESPN metrics and 32nd by Football Outsiders.

Compare those numbers to five years later, when Nebraska is a weekly horror show.

Special-teams inefficiency According to ESPN and Football Outsiders analytics, Nebraska’s rankings in special-teams efficiency since Scott Frost’s arrival are among the worst in the FBS: 2018: 67th ESPN/109th FO 2019: 120th/123rd 2020: 115th/115th 2021: 113th/105th* * — This ranking would be 10 to 15 spots lower, but small sample sizes restricted FO to measure 114 of 130 FBS teams. According to ESPN analytics, two Power Five teams finished worse than Nebraska in 2019, six in 2020 and seven so far this season.

Since Scott Frost’s return, Nebraska special teams has arguably performed the worst of any Power Five program. The Huskers’ per-game special teams efficiency, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, ranks 64th of 65, ahead of only Arizona.

Football Outsiders hasn’t released its full database for 2021, but the Huskers were 64th of 65 from 2018-20, barely ahead of Kansas. And the Jayhawks have been considerably better the first month of 2021.

Arizona and Kansas, by the way, are a combined 16-52 the past three-plus years. Nebraska is hanging out with the wrong crowd.

Through four games in 2021, the Huskers rank 120th in punting average, 117th in field-goal percentage, 124th in PAT percentage, 112th in punt returns, 116th in kick returns. Their coverage units are better, but not good enough to save the Huskers from another abysmal special-teams ranking.

Did someone give Read a Herbie Husker voodoo doll? Why did an All-Big Ten placekicker start missing extra points? How does a program with significantly more walk-ons than its peers consistently fail to build competent special teams?

Nebraska’s flaws are no secret to the staff. Husker coaches have spent three years playing whack-a-mole.

“We can’t keep kicking the ball right down the middle of the field 50 yards and giving athletes like they had back deep a chance to return it,” Frost said in September 2018. “We’ve got to be able to field a punt when it’s bouncing on the ground and not muff it and give it to them.”

“I don’t think I have the words for summing up the kicking situation,” Frost said in November 2019 after adding a UNL student to his roster midseason, then starting him at Maryland.

“We’ve lost too many games around here in the special teams department,” tight ends coach Sean Beckton said in March 2021. “We’ve got to do a better job as coaches. We’re not putting it on the kids. It’s on us.”

They know. But solutions are elusive.

Today’s exercise doesn’t turn over new rocks or discover silver bullets. The goal is to look at the problem through a specific lens.

How often does the third phase cost Nebraska a victory? We can study complex metrics until our eyes glaze over, but how many of Frost’s 22 losses were preventable with merely average special-teams play?

Let’s go back to the start of the Frost era.

Colorado 2018: Three special-teams penalties for 30 yards. A 10-yard average deficiency in kick returns. A 7-yard edge in field position, per drive. A missed 43-yard field goal. It doesn’t take much to swing a five-point game.

Troy 2018: When your margin for error is already small — a knee injury sidelined quarterback Adrian Martinez — you can’t afford to give up a 58-yard punt return for touchdown. Nebraska did, falling behind 10-0. And later missed a 33-yard field goal. The Huskers lost 24-19.

Northwestern 2018: Lightbourn opened the game by kicking the ball out of bounds. Barret Pickering missed a 45-yard field goal, then a 20-yard extra point. Officials flagged CJ Smith for holding on a 19-yard punt return. The Huskers blew a 10-point lead in the final three minutes.

Ohio State 2018: The Buckeyes blocked Isaac Armstrong’s first punt and grabbed a 7-yard edge in average field position. But the lowlight came after Nebraska’s game-opening, 75-yard touchdown drive, when Lightbourn nearly whiffed on an onside kick attempt. “It certainly didn’t look like what we’d practiced,” Frost said.

Indiana 2019: Pickering, fresh off an injury, missed a 32-yard field goal. Armstrong’s 19-yard third-quarter punt gave Indiana the ball at Nebraska’s 35, setting up a Hoosier touchdown. And William Przystup hit a wayward kickoff out of bounds. Indiana won 38-31.

Wisconsin 2019: The 14th-ranked Badgers probably win this one anyway, but Nebraska had legitimate upset hopes after scoring the first touchdown. Then Aron Cruickshank returned a weak kickoff 89 yards for six. Brody Belt needlessly toted the opening kickoff to the 14-yard line. Pickering missed a 41-yarder. Little things.

Iowa 2019: Not again. Cam Taylor-Britt’s pick-six lifted a dormant Memorial Stadium crowd in the second quarter. But Pickering lofted the next kickoff like a meat ball at Little League practice. Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a hard left turn and ran around every potential tackler, untouched. The Hawkeyes won by a field goal.

Northwestern 2020: Four times Northwestern punts pinned Nebraska inside the 20. The Huskers couldn’t do it once. They also allowed a pair of 36-yard returns (one kick, one punt), both of which led to touchdowns. The Huskers lost 21-13.

Iowa 2020: Iowa owned an 11-yard field-position edge per drive. But two key mistakes inflicted most of the damage. In the first quarter, a 31-yard Hawkeye punt return set up a touchdown. In the fourth, the Huskers lost a golden chance to mount the go-ahead drive when Taylor-Britt muffed a punt at the NU 38. Iowa recovered and kicked a field goal.

Illinois 2021: Where to begin? The 34-yard punting average from Daniel Cerni? Taylor-Britt fielding a punt at his own 1 and taking a safety? Two kick returns shy of the 25? The most baffling errors, though, came from trusty Connor Culp, who missed two extra points. Talk about about getting off on the wrong foot.

Oklahoma 2021: Culp missed 50- and 35-yard field goals, but the biggest blow came when OU blocked an extra point and returned it for two points. A potential 14-10 deficit became 16-9. The Huskers held their own in punts, returns and average field position, but placekicking spelled doom.

That’s 11 games (out of 36 total) where respectable special-teams play could’ve delivered victory.

We omitted days like Michigan 2018, when NU gave up a punt-return touchdown, fumbled a punt and committed three special-teams penalties. The Wolverines were going to win anyway.

We omitted Ohio State 2019, when NU got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on an extra point, offsides on a kickoff and holding calls on two returns.

We omitted the 2020 finale, when Rutgers’ average field position after Husker kickoffs was the NU 49-yard line. Serious. That included a kick return for touchdown by the same Cruickshank who did it for Wisconsin the year before. Nebraska also gave up a Rutgers fake punt.

We omitted Buffalo 2021, when Nebraska missed three field goals and committed another turnover on punt return.

We won’t count those because Nebraska either got smoked or won. Close losses are where the Huskers really get punished by special-teams mistakes. Even with elite special teams, they probably don’t win all 11 games above. But even four would move Frost’s record from 14-22 to 18-18.

Back on Sept. 24, 2018, when crisis first emerged, Frost was asked where he’d like to see special-teams improvement.

“Well, fielding punts and not giving up touchdowns on punt returns would be a good start,” he said.

Three years later, there’s no end in sight.

