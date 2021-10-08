Chatelain: Steve Spurrier is one of few who understands Frost's and Harbaugh's situation

Like Frost in 2018, “I had nowhere to go but up,” Spurrier said. “We were just a floundering bunch of Gators. When I got here, Florida had never won an SEC championship and they’d been in the conference 57 years. The ballplayers were here. They just needed to believe they were good enough to win. Let’s go do it. Eliminate all the excuses.”

You noticed a difference with Frost and Harbaugh there, right? Spurrier made Florida a contender. At Michigan and Nebraska, the trophy cases overflowed already. That’s critical.

To Spurrier, even though he was a prominent alum, he felt a clean slate to do it his way. Harbaugh and Frost didn’t have the same freedom. They’re constantly trying to uphold an existing standard. Satisfy old allies. You can’t put a value on tradition. But it’s also nice to be an underdog.

Spurrier recalled his South Carolina team playing Nebraska at 2012 Capital One Bowl. The day before the game, Spurrier noticed the Huskers’ equipment truck.

“I counted, there were 43 years worth of conference championships. And then below, there were five national championships. In the history of South Carolina, we had one ACC championship and that was it.