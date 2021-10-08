Chatelain: Steve Spurrier is one of few who understands Frost's and Harbaugh's situation

Time for a trivia session with Steve Spurrier. You're welcome to participate, too.
Here's the question: How many people in the past 50 years meet the following credentials?
Head coach at a college football powerhouse, which also is his alma mater, which also is where he shined as a quarterback.
Hmmm ... Spurrier thinks for a moment.
“Short list,” the Head Ball Coach said Thursday. “Very short.”
Indeed. I reached out to Spurrier because he’s one of very few people who could understand the opportunity and burden facing Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost these days. The potential glory of success. The potential devastation of failure. What it’s like to confront a fan base that waited years (if not decades) for a conquering hero.
Spurrier shined, lifting Florida football to the pinnacle. Harbaugh and Frost, by contrast, haven’t fulfilled high hopes. Not yet.
“That would be no fun,” said Spurrier, who’s followed Michigan and Nebraska from afar. “That would be no fun at all. It would sort of make you think, did I come to the right place?
“Obviously, they had success elsewhere. UCF was undefeated. In fact, I thought we were going to try to hire Frost here, but he didn’t show much interest in Florida. He really wanted to go back to Nebraska.
“It can’t be a lot of fun for him.”
Back to the trivia for a moment. Let’s find an answer, starting with the broadest category: guys who return to their alma mater. Pat Fitzgerald. Jeff Brohm. Mike Gundy. David Shaw. Jonathan Smith. It’s a big list.
But how many do it at a school where football really matters — an historical Top-20 program?
Kirby Smart (Georgia). Paul Chryst (Wisconsin). Kalani Sitake (BYU). Mark Richt (Miami). Going back further, David McWilliams (Texas), Jerry Stovall (LSU), John Blake (Oklahoma), Mike Shula (Alabama), Frank Beamer (Virginia Tech), Phil Fulmer (Tennessee). That’s about it.
Now the final checkpoint: How many have done it as a standout former quarterback and face of a program? In the history of college football, you can probably count them on one hand.
Spurrier won the Heisman at Florida in 1966, then 30 years later led the Gators to a national title. Ray Goff was an all-SEC quarterback at Georgia in '76 before returning to lead the Bulldogs for seven mediocre seasons. Then, of course, Harbaugh and Frost, who will meet in Lincoln Saturday night.
“Doesn’t happen very often,” Spurrier said.
Spurrier, like Frost, didn’t get his dream job because he played quarterback for his alma mater. In 1989, he won an ACC title at Duke! No wonder Florida wanted him.
Like Frost in 2018, “I had nowhere to go but up,” Spurrier said. “We were just a floundering bunch of Gators. When I got here, Florida had never won an SEC championship and they’d been in the conference 57 years. The ballplayers were here. They just needed to believe they were good enough to win. Let’s go do it. Eliminate all the excuses.”
You noticed a difference with Frost and Harbaugh there, right? Spurrier made Florida a contender. At Michigan and Nebraska, the trophy cases overflowed already. That’s critical.
To Spurrier, even though he was a prominent alum, he felt a clean slate to do it his way. Harbaugh and Frost didn’t have the same freedom. They’re constantly trying to uphold an existing standard. Satisfy old allies. You can’t put a value on tradition. But it’s also nice to be an underdog.
Spurrier recalled his South Carolina team playing Nebraska at 2012 Capital One Bowl. The day before the game, Spurrier noticed the Huskers’ equipment truck.
“I counted, there were 43 years worth of conference championships. And then below, there were five national championships. In the history of South Carolina, we had one ACC championship and that was it.
“I told the guys, they may have 42 more conference championships and five more nationals, but when that ball is kicked off tomorrow, nobody gives a damn.”
It’s the perfect depiction of a college football landscape where Iowa State wins a Fiesta Bowl while Nebraska endures four straight losing seasons. Almost every Power Five program has top-notch facilities, everyone plays on TV, everyone pays coaches big money.
In the '90s, Florida, Miami and Florida State competed for national championships simultaneously. Now, Spurrier points out, “we have weeks where everybody down here loses.” In fact, last weekend Florida lost to Kentucky, Miami lost to Virginia and FSU edged Syracuse.
Spurrier attributes parity to several factors, including the transfer portal. Every backup thinks he’s one transfer away from making the NFL. It’s harder to build quality depth. Spurrier doesn’t have answers or ideas for Harbaugh and Frost. He does have empathy.
“Am I the last one to win some championships as an alum?” Spurrier asks. “There’s gotta be somebody else somewhere.”
Fulmer won a national title in '98. No alums since. Harbaugh and Frost would love one day to break the streak. But for now, they’d surely settle for victory on Saturday night. Michigan vs. Nebraska. Two big names. It’s still enough to excite the Head Ball Coach.
“What time is that game?” Spurrier asks, to which I said 6:30 p.m. central. “Good, I’ll get to see that.”