Chatelain: The 19th loss typically says a lot about a Husker football coach

On the other hand, what’s the alternative to perseverance? Nobody wants to consider the thought. Because if Scott Freaking Frost — the golden boy from Wood River, Osborne’s last national championship quarterback, the hottest coach on the market just three years ago — can’t win here, who can?

This time, there is no backup plan. No A.D. who might restore Nebraska’s dominance. No savior waiting for a phone call.

Has any coach in college football history ever had overwhelming fan support after a 10-19 start? Surely not. There’s a reason: Frost is too big to fail.

So Nebraska waits, as long as it takes. Nebraska hopes, as long as it can. But there is a cost to this flurry of disappointments. Each makes it a little bit harder to tune in for the next one, and the next one, and the next one. Eventually Husker football just isn’t worth the emotional investment.

Frost might lose another 19 games the next three seasons and still keep his job. That’s a needless argument. But if the losing pace doesn’t slow down, he risks something harder to quantify.

The faith and spirit of his sacred home state. The pride and joy of uniting a couple million people in a shared experience. The energy and fun of a college football Saturday.