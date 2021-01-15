Chatelain: The facts and figures behind Nebraska football's top-10 drought

Barry Alvarez may be the rosiest comparison. Following an 11-22 start at Wisconsin, the former Husker linebacker won the Rose Bowl in 1993 and finished fifth in the coaches poll. He needed five more years to post another top 10 (fifth in 1998), but Alvarez revolutionized the Badgers and retired a hero after 16 seasons.

How about Bill McCartney? He started his career at Colorado with three losing seasons, then followed it with four average ones. In Year 8, 1989, the Buffaloes broke through, finishing No. 4 in the country. McCartney won the national title in ’90 and might have won another in ’94 if it weren’t for NU.

Don’t forget Gary Barnett at Northwestern. After a rocky start — 8-24-1 in three years — Barnett posted a 10-2 season in 1995 that placed him No. 7 in the coaches poll. He followed it with 9-3 in ’96. Success didn’t last — he went 5-7 and 3-9 after that — but Barnett’s rebuild earned him the Colorado job.

You may be wondering about Bill Snyder. It’s not quite apples to apples. Snyder went 7-4 his third season at Kansas State.

7. Here’s the difference between those coaches and Frost, who’s 12-20 in Lincoln.