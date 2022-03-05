Chatelain: The fascinating challenge of Nebraska's offensive overhaul

LINCOLN — How do you build a playbook on the fly? How does a strong-willed head coach compromise his philosophy with a 64-year-old offensive coordinator? How do five assistants who worked in five places a year ago — Pittsburgh, Nebraska, LSU, TCU and the Chicago Bears — form a cohesive identity?

Nebraska’s offensive reconstruction this spring, from a pure practical standpoint, is fascinating. There are countless wrinkles, from meeting schedules to where Mark Whipple prefers the ball spotted for practice reps. But the most basic point of interest might be terminology.

“It’s five guys learning Spanish,” Barrett Ruud said. “That’s what it is. Everybody does the same stuff. They all call it something different.”

Ruud has a relatively easy job this spring. His position group is pretty stable. And his defensive colleagues are the same. But he knows the time it takes to get coaches on the same page. The good news, he said, is they all have extensive experience.

Nebraska’s offensive changes ripple all the way to Ruud’s linebackers. Here’s why:

“I’m a big believer that you gotta learn offense first. As a defensive player, you gotta learn offense. So I’ve spent basically four years teaching those (linebackers) what all these plays are called from the old offensive system.”

Why? There must be a foundation of vocabulary. If a defender comes to the sideline during a game confused, Ruud can’t grab a marker board and scribble arrows. He needs to say “Oh, it was just crash flip, or it was just a star route. And they know what I’m talking about.”

Now here comes Mark Whipple, who’s probably going to change terminology at practice. What Scott Frost called a star route might be a foreign term.

“All my old guys, they know all these pass routes as this. All these runs as this,” Ruud said. “Because it was the old system, so we wanted mirrored language. I haven’t even tried to learn the new system. I’d feel too bad saying (to the linebackers), ‘OK, you know what I called this for five years? Forget that.’”

In the grand scheme, it’s not as interesting as who calls the play on fourth-and-1. But it illustrates the countless ripple effects of Nebraska’s offensive overhaul.

Benefits of coaching versatility

Look around college football coaching circles and you’ll find a lot of experts in one trade. This assistant teaches offensive linemen. That guy knows linebackers. You don't see much diversity of experience. Which is why Bryan Applewhite's remarks this week stood out.

The new Husker running backs coach, who played fullback in college (Northern Colorado), has coached backs for 20 years … except for 1 1/2 years at Wyoming, when head coach Joe Glenn assigned him to offensive tackles and tight ends. Offensive line?!

Applewhite’s crash course made a lasting impact.

“You get a different perspective of what goes on with those guys up front,” Applewhite said. “That year and a half really helped me more than anything … understanding the tempos, the eyes, the landmarks and all that stuff.”

Now you see why it bothers Applewhite so much when his running back is dancing in the backfield instead of hitting the hole.

Sean Beckton, Husker tight ends coach, echoes Applewhite’s approach to coaching versatility. In fact, Beckton went one step further in 2009-11 when he oversaw defensive backs at UCF. What a learning experience.

“I’ll tell any young football coach who coaches offense, the biggest value I had was when George O’Leary moved me to secondary,” Beckton said. “That made me a better offensive coach when I came back over. I know what they’re looking at. What their tendencies are.”

For example?

“When I coached defensive backs, I started studying splits. They were running certain routes out of certain splits. When I got back on offense, I said, hey, we gotta make these splits look all the same. If not, defensive backs and linebackers kinda know what kind of routes are coming. … Those little small things, I picked up on the defensive side.”

By now, Beckton and Applewhite have seen enough, they could probably coach anywhere on the field. So what’s the hardest spot?

“The front line on kickoff,” Applewhite said. “You gotta run 15 yards, turn your back and find someone that’s running at you full speed and try to stop them. That’s the hardest position to coach.”

Like taking a charge in basketball. “Only there’s not going to be a penalty called.”

Hoiberg's challenge

Frost’s challenge in renovating his coaching staff illustrates the difficult road ahead for Fred Hoiberg, too.

He’s coming back for year four, but the status quo won’t fly. Hoiberg must retool his staff. Unlike football, it’s not as simple as keeping defensive coaches and replacing offensive coaches. No, Hoiberg must do a better job distributing recruiting responsibilities — Matt Abdelmassih does almost everything on that front — and finding assistants who hold players accountable.

So many of Nebraska’s problems boil down to effort, toughness and unselfishness. Good assistants need to help hold the line. Hoiberg doesn’t like conflict. He doesn’t like getting in a player’s face. It wouldn’t hurt to hire an assistant who does.

