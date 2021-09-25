Chatelain: The Huskers had hope ... until they punted it away

Nebraska blew it. Again. Squandered another solid start from Adrian Martinez and another inspiring effort from the Blackshirts. The Huskers’ strengths are indeed getting stronger in Year 4. It doesn’t matter because their weaknesses are improbably getting weaker.

Michigan State didn’t record a first down in the second half. And Nebraska lost anyway, because they committed their 873rd special teams gaffe since Frost’s arrival.

It’s no small accomplishment to sustain this level of incompetence.

What can you possibly say that makes your neighbor feel better today? How can you possibly explain a program that finds a newer, more painful way to lose almost every week?

In the old days, Husker fans congregated at 72nd and Dodge or 14th and O to celebrate championships. Now we should hold group therapy sessions there. Bring your stuffed animals and stress balls.

How can Frost sleep this week? Imagine the sheer anxiety he must feel knowing that his team might collapse at any moment, no matter how strong its position. I’m not excusing him. With success, he would’ve reaped the glory. He deserves the blame. He allowed these special-teams fires to burn too long.